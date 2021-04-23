IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live on TV and Online

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: In Match 17 of the 2021 Indian Premier League, Punjab Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in a bid to put a halt to their losing streak in the tournament. PBKS have lost their last three matches in IPL 2021 and are languishing in the bottom half of the table. On the other hand, MI will look to get back to winning ways after losing their last encounter to DC. They would need to sort out some their middle-order inconsistencies and get back on track.

READ | IPL 2021, MI predicted XI against PBKS: A debut on cards for Mumbai Indians against Punjab Kings

Here’s all you need to know about PBKS vs MI IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians begins at 7:30 PM IST on Friday (April 23).

READ | PBKS Predicted XI vs Mumbai Indians: Imminent for Punjab Kings to hand a game to World's No. 1 T20I batsman

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs MI online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON