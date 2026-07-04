Where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stands after India debut: All records broken and global rankings explained

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut did not just introduce a teenager to international cricket. It rewrote one of the most famous age records in Indian cricket history. At 15 years and 99 days, the Bihar-born left-hander became the youngest male cricketer to represent India at the senior international level, going past a mark that had belonged to Sachin Tendulkar since 1989.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during his debut in Old Trafford. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sooryavanshi made his debut in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first. Sanju Samson made way for the 15-year-old, turning a long-running selection debate into a record-breaking moment. His first innings ended at 14 off 10 balls, but the number that mattered most on the day was his age.

Vaibhav goes past Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi on November 15, 1989. For more than three decades, that remained the benchmark for teenage arrival in Indian men’s cricket. Several young players emerged, several teenage prodigies were discussed, but none entered the senior India men’s team younger than Tendulkar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sooryavanshi has now changed that. By debuting at 15 years and 99 days, he has beaten Tendulkar’s mark by more than a year. He is now India men’s youngest international cricketer across all formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sooryavanshi has now changed that. By debuting at 15 years and 99 days, he has beaten Tendulkar’s mark by more than a year. He is now India men’s youngest international cricketer across all formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also replaces Washington Sundar as India men’s youngest T20I debutant. Sundar made his T20I debut at 18 years and 80 days in 2017. Sooryavanshi has taken that record down by nearly three years, underlining just how rare this moment is in the Indian men’s game.

Also Read: IND vs ENG LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Double blow to India, Sooryavanshi, Abhishek go in quick succession

Where Vaibhav stands in Indian cricket

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Indian men’s cricket, the answer is simple: Sooryavanshi is now No. 1. He is the youngest Indian male international debutant and the youngest Indian male T20I debutant.

Across Indian cricket as a whole, including women’s internationals, he stands at No. 2. Gargi Banerji remains India’s youngest international cricketer overall, having made her debut at 14 years and 165 days. Sooryavanshi, however, goes past Shafali Verma, who made her India women’s T20I debut at 15 years and 239 days.

There is one more important distinction. In T20Is alone, across Indian men’s and women’s cricket, Sooryavanshi becomes India’s youngest player. That makes his record broader than just the men’s game in the shortest format.

Full-member and global record picture

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sooryavanshi’s record also carries weight beyond India. Among full-member nations in men’s T20I cricket, he is now the youngest debutant ever. He goes past Ireland pacer Josh Little, who made his T20I debut at 16 years and 309 days.

Across all formats in full-member men’s cricket, Sooryavanshi stands at No. 2. The only player ahead of him is Pakistan’s Hasan Raza, who made his international debut at 14 years and 227 days. Sooryavanshi goes ahead of names such as Mohammad Sharif, who debuted at 15 years and 116 days, and Mushtaq Mohammad, who debuted at 15 years and 124 days.

The overall men’s T20I list is different because it includes associate nations, where several players have debuted at very young ages since the expansion of T20I status. On that wider list, Sooryavanshi stands 11th among the youngest male T20I debutants. Ten players were younger at debut, with Romania’s Marian Gherasim holding the men’s T20I record at 14 years and 16 days.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Across men’s international cricket in all formats, Sooryavanshi stands 12th overall when each player is counted by first senior international debut. The ten younger male T20I debutants and Hasan Raza are the names ahead of him.

So the record has to be framed precisely. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not cricket’s youngest international debutant ever. He is not even the youngest male international debutant ever. But he is India men’s youngest international debutant, India’s youngest T20I player overall, full-member men’s T20I cricket’s youngest-ever player, and the second-youngest full-member male international cricketer in history.

That is still a massive piece of cricket history. And at Old Trafford, at 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi moved from future prospect to record-holder.