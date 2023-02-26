'Whether we have coffee together or not, it doesn't matter': Tamim reacts after BCB President reveals 'rift' with Shakib

The Bangladesh cricket team will return to action on March 1 when it faces England in a three-match ODI and T20I series. However, a controversy has rocked the national team even before the start of the series as the side's two of the main players – Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan – are speculated to be at loggerheads. The rumours of rift were seemingly confirmed by Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan, who said that he tried to “sort” the differences between the two.

“This is not a healthy dressing room, this I can guarantee you. This thing (rift between Shakib and Tamim), it's not that I have not tried to sort it out. I have spoken with both of them and I felt that it is not easy to settle the issues (between them) at the moment. This is my observation. Both of them have been given one message - we don't know what is going on between you, but during a game or series that you are playing, these differences cannot come out. Both of them assured that it won't be there during the game,” Nazmul told Cricbuzz earlier this week.

However, Tamim has now come forward to make things clear on the same; in a chat with the Cricbuzz, the Bangladesh opener stated that when the star duo dons the Bangladesh jersey, there is no lack of commitment from either of the two.

“The important thing is when Shakib and I put on the Bangladesh jersey, we are giving our best. And if we are helping each other when we are leading the teams, nothing else matters. Whatever anyone is saying, whether we have coffee together or not, these things don't matter,” Tamim said.

“I can assure you that I always get his help as an ODI captain, and I am always there if needs any suggestions in the Test team. When we bat together, or when we are celebrating his wicket, it's absolutely normal.”

