Who are the 9 cricketers named in sealed envelope: CoA asks Supreme Court

The Committee of Administrators, comprising Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, have asked the Supreme Court to reveal the names of all the 9 players who were suspected of match and spot-fixing and the names of whom lies with the Apex Court in a sealed envelope.

In its report submitted to Supreme Court, as a reply to the writ petition filed by Atul Kumar, the CoA asked the Supreme Court to take: “Action against those named by the Justice Mudgal Committee in its report which is currently in a sealed envelope with the Hon’ble Supreme Court. This will send a strong message to all and act as a deterrent”

Raj Kundra, Rajasthan Royals co-owner, Chennai Super Kings team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, former BCCI president and N Srinivasan and IPL COO Sundar Raman were the only four names to be named from the envelope. While Kundra and Meiyappan were slapped with life bans, N Srinivasan and Sundar Raman were given clean chits.

Former IPS officer B B Misra, who was part of the Mudgal panel which probed the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, said that he was not able to complete the investigation into the alleged link between players and bookie due to “lack of evidence”.

“Yes, I was investigating a lead that I got about a top India player being in touch with a bookie. However, I didn’t have enough evidence,” Misra told PTI from Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“Let me clarify time was never an issue as Supreme Court was very co-operative and had we sought more time, we would have got that. But since the bookie in question didn’t part with evidence, I had no option but to stop investigations,” Misra added.

Misra also said that he is ready to share all his investigative leads with the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh, who has been in touch with him.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 17:02 IST