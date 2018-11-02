Today in New Delhi, India
Who are the 9 cricketers named in sealed envelope: CoA asks Supreme Court

Raj Kundra, Rajasthan Royals co-owner, Chennai Super Kings team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, former BCCI president and N Srinivasan and IPL COO Sundar Raman were the only four names to be named from the envelope.

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi

File picture of Vinod Rai(Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Committee of Administrators, comprising Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, have asked the Supreme Court to reveal the names of all the 9 players who were suspected of match and spot-fixing and the names of whom lies with the Apex Court in a sealed envelope.

In its report submitted to Supreme Court, as a reply to the writ petition filed by Atul Kumar, the CoA asked the Supreme Court to take: “Action against those named by the Justice Mudgal Committee in its report which is currently in a sealed envelope with the Hon’ble Supreme Court. This will send a strong message to all and act as a deterrent”

Raj Kundra, Rajasthan Royals co-owner, Chennai Super Kings team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, former BCCI president and N Srinivasan and IPL COO Sundar Raman were the only four names to be named from the envelope. While Kundra and Meiyappan were slapped with life bans, N Srinivasan and Sundar Raman were given clean chits.

Former IPS officer B B Misra, who was part of the Mudgal panel which probed the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, said that he was not able to complete the investigation into the alleged link between players and bookie due to “lack of evidence”.

“Yes, I was investigating a lead that I got about a top India player being in touch with a bookie. However, I didn’t have enough evidence,” Misra told PTI from Bhubaneswar on Friday.

“Let me clarify time was never an issue as Supreme Court was very co-operative and had we sought more time, we would have got that. But since the bookie in question didn’t part with evidence, I had no option but to stop investigations,” Misra added.

Misra also said that he is ready to share all his investigative leads with the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh, who has been in touch with him.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 17:02 IST

