'Who asked Rizwan to perform namaz? Who asked Mickey Arthur to...': Ex-PAK star reacts as PCB files complaint with ICC

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a complaint over the 'inappropriate' behaviour of fans during Pakistan's high-profile fixture against India, a former Pakistani cricketer has launched a scathing attack on the apex cricket board of the Green Army and head coach Mickey Arthur amid the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup. Before meeting five-time world champions Australia in its upcoming fixture, Pakistan's cricket board lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the lack of visas issued to Pakistani journalists and fans for the World Cup.

Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur, interacts with skipper Babar Azam during a practice session (ANI)

Pakistan suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of India in the 2023 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Green Army was bundled out for 191 before Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock to seal India's seven-wicket win at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win, India have extended its unbeaten run to eight games against Pakistan in 50-over World Cups. After India thrashed Pakistan to retain its perfect World Cup record, head coach Arthur claimed that the high-voltage clash against India looked like "a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) event" rather than an ICC tournament.

'Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as BCCI event?'

Hitting out at the PCB over the board's decision to lodge a protest with the ICC, former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria issued a hard-hitting statement on social media. Kaneria slammed Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas over his recent remark. The ex-cricketer also questioned Arthur for terming the World Cup a BCCI event. “Who asked Pakistani journalist Zainab Abbas to comment against India and Hindus? Who asked Mickey Arthur to call ICC event as BCCI event? Who asked Rizwan to perform Namaz in playground? Don’t find faults in others!," Kaneria said.

Babar booed, Rizwan heckled

Pakistan captain Babar was booed when the star batter arrived for the coin toss with India skipper Rohit. According to multiple reports, several fans also heckled Mohammad Rizwan with religious chants during the World Cup fixture between the traditional rivals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. “Look, I’d be lying if I said it did (not affect us),” Pakistan team director Arthur had said after the match. “It didn’t seem like an ICC event, to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series, it seemed like a BCCI event,” he added.

