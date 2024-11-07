Who is Allah Ghazanfar? Ex-KKR bowler and R Ashwin fan who dismantled Bangladesh with stunning six-wicket haul

18-year-old Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar provided a performance that thrust him into focus, as terrific figures of 6/26 in the opening ODI of Afghanistan’s series against Bangladesh. Ghazanfar’s six-fer helped Afghanistan register a heavy 92-run victory in a low-scoring encounter in Sharjah. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar of Afghanistan during the U-19 World Cup.(ICC)

A tall, 6’2 finger-spinner capable of turning his deliveries both ways and proficient in using his height to generate skid, Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul saw him wrap up the tail as Bangladesh fell well short of the target set by Afghanistan.

Ghazanfar has already caught the eye of scouts in franchise leagues, and seems to be a part of Afghanistan’s schemes in ODI cricket with a decent amount of cricket already beneath his belt. He was quickly fast-tracked from lower-level competition in youth cricket, including the Pakistan Junior League. Ghazanfar has drawn comparisons to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, with similar bowling styles and similar skillsets in white-ball cricket.

In-demand at the IPL, and his Indian inspiration

Ghazanfar was part of the IPL 2023 auction as the youngest player in the pool at only 16 years of age at the time of the auction, having already had put his name in for the Big Bash League as well.

Although he couldn’t find any suitors that year, his time would come the following year, when he was brought in as Kolkata Knight Riders’ replacement for his compatriot Mujeeb, after the latter was ruled out of IPL 2024, after also facing competition for his signature from the Mumbai Indians, who wanted to bring in the youngster as a net bowler. KKR’s team went on to win the trophy that year.

Speaking to Sportstar in 2022, Ghazanfar had spoken about some parts of his game, including a player he took inspiration from. “[Ravichandran] Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” said Ghazanfar, who also has a carrom ball in his arsenal like the Indian great, who always looks to use his bag of tricks in the shortest format of the game.

At only 18, Ghazanfar has represented Afghanistan in six ODIs, and will no doubt be in contention for T20 cricket as well with his stump-to-stump lines and ability to take time away from the batter.