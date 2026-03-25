Who is Aryaman Birla? Former Rajasthan Royals player rises as RCB chairman after USD 1.78 billion takeover

A consortium comprising Indian and global business entities has taken over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a blockbuster all-cash deal valued at USD 1.78 billion (approximately INR 16,660 crore), marking one of the most expensive franchise acquisitions in cricket history. Aryaman Birla becomes RCB's new chairman

United Spirits Limited (USL), the existing owner of RCB in both the IPL and WPL, confirmed the agreement on Tuesday. The buying group includes the Aditya Birla Group, Blackstone’s perpetual private equity arm BXPE, Bolt Ventures led by David Blitzer, and media conglomerate Times of India Group.

The deal is subject to approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, following which the consortium will formally assume control of the franchise. In a key announcement, Aryaman Birla has been named the new chairman of RCB.

ALSO READ: Royal Challengers Bengaluru sold to USD 1.78 billion consortium led by Aditya Birla Group

Who is Aryaman Birla? Aryaman, son of billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, had once pursued a professional cricketing career before transitioning into business leadership.

At 17, Aryaman left Mumbai to pursue opportunities in Madhya Pradesh cricket, having earlier gained exposure in England with West Hampstead Cricket Club and the London Schools Cricket Association under former Middlesex cricketer Paul Weekes.

His domestic breakthrough came in 2017 with his Ranji Trophy debut. A year earlier, he had impressed in the CK Nayudu Trophy, topping the run charts with 602 runs at an average of 75.25, including three centuries in nine innings.

Across nine first-class matches—eight of them in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy—Aryaman showed glimpses of promise, including a gritty maiden century against Bengal at Eden Gardens that helped Madhya Pradesh secure a draw. During his stint, he shared the dressing room with now RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and Venkatesh Iyer, who has been freshly acquired by the franchise.

He was picked by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 but did not feature in a game across two seasons. In December 2019, at the age of 22, Aryaman announced an indefinite break from cricket, citing severe anxiety related to the sport.

Shift to business—and back to cricket Following his break from cricket, Aryaman moved into the corporate world, gradually taking on leadership roles within the Aditya Birla Group. He holds an MBA (Honours) from Harvard Business School, a Master’s in Global Finance from Bayes Business School, and a Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai.

He currently serves on the board of the Aditya Birla Management Corporation and holds directorship roles in key group companies, including Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail.

Now, seven years after stepping away from professional cricket, Aryaman returns to the sport in a leadership capacity.

“It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB,” he said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to Play Bold, on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is.”