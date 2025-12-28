Who is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-origin dasher who announced himself with three-ball six-hitting blitz in BBL

Adelaide Strikers all-rounder Jerrssis Wadia announced his presence in the Big Bash League in some style, as he nearly helped his team pull off an unlikely heist against Brisbane Heat at the Gabba this weekend. The South Australian player scored 34(16) in a dynamite innings including three sixes, but has come into focus as an Indian-born player with lower order power. Jerrsiss Wadia scored 34(16) in just his second Big Bash League game for Adelaide Strikers.(Big Bash - X)

24-year-old Wadia came in at 120/5 with the Strikers needing 60 runs off 35 deliveries, but with wickets falling. Wadia’s impact was immediate as he came in: he sent his first three balls for sixes off Jack Wildermuth, first swatting him over midwicket, before playing a scoop over fine-leg, followed by a reverse-scoop that went all the way over short third for six more.

He followed it up with a boundary straight back over the bowler's head to pick up 24 off the over, despite a wicket falling in it. The over swung the momentum of the game, leaving them 36 to win off the last 5 overs.

Wadia makes loud case for himself as a finisher

In just his second career BBL game, Wadia had seemed to announce himself as a superstar. However, the next two overs saw no boundaries, and piled the pressure onto the set Matt Short. Short’s dismissal was the sixth of the innings, and was followed up by an over in which the Strikers lost two more wickets, including Wadia himself, with Wildermuth taking his revenge. The Heat went on to win by 7 runs in a tight contest.

At the end of the day, the all-rounder might feel he should have guided his team home from a winnable position after his dynamite start. However, in just his second career match, he played a statement innings that might give the team some confidence to bat him higher up the order.

Wadia was born in India, and played at youth levels in Baroda before emigrating to Australia as a child. Wadia was part of the Adelaide Strikers Academy as well as club teams in South Australia. His clean-hitting and easy ball one power proved why the Strikers called him up as a local player replacement into their squad, but having lost two of their first three matches, the Strikers will need to bank on their key players to provide support to stay in the fight for the playoffs.

The Strikers have a rematch against the Heat up next, to be played on New Year's Eve at the Adelaide Oval. This time, Wadia will want to make sure his contribution helps seal a win.