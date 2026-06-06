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Who is Manav Suthar, the Rajasthan spinner who made his Test debut for India against Afghanistan in Mullanpur

IND vs AFG, Mullanpur Test: Manav Suthar made his debut while Sai Sudharsan retained his place at No.3. 

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 09:11 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Manav Suthar, Rajasthan's spin-bowling all-rounder, made his Test debut for India on Saturday after he was named in the playing XI for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur. Suthar was picked ahead of Harsh Dubey, and his inclusion clearly indicates that the team management sees the 23-year-old playing a big role in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Manav Suthar makes his Test debut for India (BCCI)

Suthar received his maiden Test cap from Kuldeep Yadav. The left-arm spinner enters the fray having played 29 first-class matches, taking 129 wickets. Suthar is now India's first specialist spin Test debutant since Axar Patel in 2021.

Apart from 29 first-class matches, Suthar has also played 25 List-A matches and 29 T20S. He was also part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, playing 4 matches and taking 2 wickets. It is worth noting that this is the first time since November 2010 that India has played a Test without both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Also Read: IND vs AFG One-off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Check live updates and scorecard here

India opt to bat

In the Mullanpur Test, India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan. “The preparation has been good. Got a good couple of days of sleep. Nine Test matches after this, we've got quite a few home Test matches,” said Gill after winning the toss.

Sai Sudharsan retained his place at No.3 and pipped Devdutt Padikkal.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem.

 
Manav Suthar india cricket team
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