Who is Omkar Salvi? All you need to know about RCB’s newly-appointed bowling coach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday evening confirmed the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the new bowling coach. The current head coach of Mumbai, will be joining the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2025 season. The 46-year-old has previously worked as an assistant coach with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It is important to mention that Salvi's tenure as Mumbai coach comes to an end in March 2025. RCB's new bowling coach Omkar Salvi ((X/RCB) )

RCB made the announcement on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the franchise wrote, "Announcement: Omkar Salvi, current Head Coach of Mumbai, has been appointed as RCB’s Bowling Coach. Omkar, who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months, is excited to join us in time for #IPL2025, after completion of his Indian domestic season duties."

Earlier this year, RCB had appointed wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has their batting coach and mentor for the 2025 season. Kartik and Salvi have worked together in the past for KKR.

For the unversed, Omkar Salvi is the brother of former India pacer Avishkar Salvi. The 46-year-old is viewed as one of the great coaches going around in the Indian domestic circuit.

Who is Omkar Salvi?

Salvi's stint with RCB will not be his first time working for an IPL franchise. He has earlier had a stint with KKR as an assistant bowling coach.

The past two-three years have proven to be like gold dust for Omkar Salvi, as he under his reins, Mumbai first won the Ranji Trophy in the 2023-24 season, and then the side also picked up the Irani Cup title.

Omkar Salvi just played 1 List A match in his playing career. In his first and last game for Railways, Salvi took one wicket and conceded 36 runs against Madhya Pradesh.

It was in May 2023 that Salvi was appointed as Mumbai's head coach for the senior men's team. At that time, Omkar Salvi had replaced domestic stalwart Amol Muzumdar.

He had previously worked with Mumbai as the bowling coach.

Over the years, Salvi has made a name for himself for going about his work behind the scenes.