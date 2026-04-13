...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Who is Praful Hinge? First IPL bowler to take 3 wickets in opening over, dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for golden duck

Here's all you need to know about Praful Hinge, the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer, who took three wickets in his opening over. 

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 10:09 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
Advertisement

Remember the name! Praful Hinge. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer made the entire world take notice of him on his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against the Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. For the first time in 19 years of the T20 tournament, a bowler took three wickets in the opening over of a batting innings. And it was the 24-year-old pacer from Vidarbha. On his debut, Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood failed to stop Sooryavanshi, but Hinge took just one ball to execute the perfect plan and stop the 15-year-old in his tracks.

Here's all you need to know about Praful Hinge(REUTERS)

Hinge bowled a short delivery, and Sooryavanshi was beaten by pace. The top edge went straight up, and Salil Arora completed a simple catch behind the stumps. A few deliveries later, Hinge dismissed Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Both Rajasthan batters went for two-ball ducks. It is also worth mentioning that this was the first time that Sooryavanshi was dismissed for a golden duck in his short IPL career so far.

Also Read: SRH vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Praful Hinge destroys the Royals

The pacer was slated to make his debut in the previous IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings. Ishan Kishan, the Sunrisers captain, also announced his name at the toss, but in the end, the management decided to go in with Jaydev Unadkat as the impact sub.

The pacer has also trained at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai since 2022 and also went to Brisbane for a 15-day camp in 2024. He comes from a really humble background, and his father works in the state electricity board.

He also trained with the former India pacer Varun Aaron at the MRF Pace Foundation. Coincidentally, Aaron is the current bowling coach of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2026 season. Hinge has had his fair share of back injuries, and the last few months have seen him working closely with Aaron to improve his action and avoid breaking down.

 
rajasthan royals sunrisers hyderabad
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Who is Praful Hinge? First IPL bowler to take 3 wickets in opening over, dismiss Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for golden duck
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.