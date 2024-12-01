Who is Sam Konstas? All you need to know about Prime Minister's XI opener who scored 100 against India in practice match

Right-handed batter Sam Konstas, who is just 19 years old, made everyone take notice of his talent as he smashed a stunning century against India for Australia Prime Minister's XI in the pink-ball practice game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. His innings helped Prime Minister's XI post 240 runs in the 46 overs-per-side contest after rain played spoilsport on Day 1. Australian Prime Minister XI's Sam Konstas celebrates reaching his century. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

In the practice match against India, which is being played under lights, Konstas eventually played a knock of 107 runs off just 97 balls, with the help of 14 fours and one six. He took a special liking to Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, and the right-hander kept dispatching them for boundaries.

Even the short ball was handled perfectly by Konstas. The Australian selectors now must be scratching their heads considering the poor form of Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne in the first Test against India, which the visitors eventually won by 295 runs.

All you need to know about Sam Konstas

The right-handed batter, Konstas was born on October 2, 2005. He plays domestic cricket for New South Wales. Recently, he slammed twin hundreds in the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia, becoming the youngest player to achieve this feat in Sheffield Shield since Ricky Ponting in 1993.

He was also recently named in Australia's U19 squad for the tour to England. He then represented Australia in the U19 World Cup, and in a match against West Indies, he smashed 108 runs off 121 balls.

It was in November 2023 that he made his first-class debut against Tasmania. Last year, Sydney Thunder also signed him in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Konstas has been making headlines ever since his name was deliberated upon by Australian selectors for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. However, the youngster was not picked in the squad as he was pipped by Nathan McSweeney.

Nathan McSweeney who made his Test debut for Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth, registered scores of 10 and 0 against India. He was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in both innings.

Even Marnus Labuschagne is under fire for his performances in the last two years. In Perth, he was dismissed for 2 in the first innings. The right-hander played 52 balls and had a strike rate of 3.84, making it the slowest knock in Test history by an Australian top-order batter.

McSweeney has not been named in the Australian squad for the second Test, however, he might get a look in for the remaining three Tests, if the poor string of scores continues for Marnus and McSweeney.

India and Australia will now square off in the second Test in Adelaide, beginning December 6. The match will be played under lights.