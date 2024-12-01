Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Sam Konstas? All you need to know about Prime Minister's XI opener who scored 100 against India in practice match

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 01, 2024 03:34 PM IST

Sam Konstas smashed 107 against India. Here's all you need to know about the Australia opener who is playing for Prime Minister's XI.

Right-handed batter Sam Konstas, who is just 19 years old, made everyone take notice of his talent as he smashed a stunning century against India for Australia Prime Minister's XI in the pink-ball practice game at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. His innings helped Prime Minister's XI post 240 runs in the 46 overs-per-side contest after rain played spoilsport on Day 1.

Australian Prime Minister XI's Sam Konstas celebrates reaching his century. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (AFP)
Australian Prime Minister XI's Sam Konstas celebrates reaching his century. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

In the practice match against India, which is being played under lights, Konstas eventually played a knock of 107 runs off just 97 balls, with the help of 14 fours and one six. He took a special liking to Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna, and the right-hander kept dispatching them for boundaries.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction
Share Via
Copy Link
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant
₹ 27 Cr
DC LSG
  • Total Match
  • 111
  • Total Runs
  • 3284
  • Highest Score
  • 128 runs
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer
₹ 26.75 Cr
KKR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 115
  • Total Runs
  • 3127
  • Highest Score
  • 96 runs
Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer
₹ 23.75 Cr
KKR KKR
  • Total Match
  • 50
  • Total Runs
  • 1326
  • Highest Score
  • 104 runs
  • Wickets
  • 3
  • Best Bowling
  • 2/29
Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh
₹ 18 Cr
PBKS PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 65
  • Total Runs
  • 29
  • Highest Score
  • 10 runs
  • Wickets
  • 76
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/32
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal
₹ 18 Cr
RR PBKS
  • Total Match
  • 260
  • Total Runs
  • 37
  • Highest Score
  • 8 runs
  • Wickets
  • 205
  • Best Bowling
  • 5/40
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler
₹ 15.75 Cr
RR GT
  • Total Match
  • 107
  • Total Runs
  • 3582
  • Highest Score
  • 124 runs
KL Rahul
KL Rahul
₹ 14 Cr
LSG DC
  • Total Match
  • 132
  • Total Runs
  • 4683
  • Highest Score
  • 132 runs
Trent Boult
Trent Boult
₹ 12.50 Cr
RR MI
  • Total Match
  • 104
  • Total Runs
  • 83
  • Highest Score
  • 17 runs
  • Wickets
  • 121
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/18
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
₹ 12.50 Cr
MI RR
  • Total Match
  • 35
  • Total Runs
  • 195
  • Highest Score
  • 27 runs
  • Wickets
  • 46
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/15
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood
₹ 12.50 Cr
RCB RCB
  • Total Match
  • 12
  • Total Runs
  • -
  • Highest Score
  • -
  • Wickets
  • 12
  • Best Bowling
  • 3/24
Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj
₹ 12.25 Cr
RCB GT
  • Total Match
  • 93
  • Total Runs
  • 109
  • Highest Score
  • 14 runs
  • Wickets
  • 93
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/21
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc
₹ 11.75 Cr
KKR DC
  • Total Match
  • 41
  • Total Runs
  • 105
  • Highest Score
  • 29 runs
  • Wickets
  • 51
  • Best Bowling
  • 4/15
Phil Salt
Phil Salt
₹ 11.50 Cr
DC RCB
  • Total Match
  • 21
  • Total Runs
  • 653
  • Highest Score
  • 89 runs
Ishan Kishan
Ishan Kishan
₹ 11.25 Cr
MI SRH
  • Total Match
  • 105
  • Total Runs
  • 2644
  • Highest Score
  • 99 runs
  • Wickets
  • -
  • Best Bowling
  • -
Jitesh Sharmar
Jitesh Sharma
₹ 11 Cr
PBKS RCB
  • Total Match
  • 40
  • Total Runs
  • 730
  • Highest Score
  • 49 runs
Check Full Coverage

Even the short ball was handled perfectly by Konstas. The Australian selectors now must be scratching their heads considering the poor form of Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne in the first Test against India, which the visitors eventually won by 295 runs.

All you need to know about Sam Konstas

The right-handed batter, Konstas was born on October 2, 2005. He plays domestic cricket for New South Wales. Recently, he slammed twin hundreds in the Sheffield Shield match against South Australia, becoming the youngest player to achieve this feat in Sheffield Shield since Ricky Ponting in 1993.

He was also recently named in Australia's U19 squad for the tour to England. He then represented Australia in the U19 World Cup, and in a match against West Indies, he smashed 108 runs off 121 balls.

It was in November 2023 that he made his first-class debut against Tasmania. Last year, Sydney Thunder also signed him in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Konstas has been making headlines ever since his name was deliberated upon by Australian selectors for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. However, the youngster was not picked in the squad as he was pipped by Nathan McSweeney.

Nathan McSweeney who made his Test debut for Australia at the Optus Stadium, Perth, registered scores of 10 and 0 against India. He was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in both innings.

Even Marnus Labuschagne is under fire for his performances in the last two years. In Perth, he was dismissed for 2 in the first innings. The right-hander played 52 balls and had a strike rate of 3.84, making it the slowest knock in Test history by an Australian top-order batter.

McSweeney has not been named in the Australian squad for the second Test, however, he might get a look in for the remaining three Tests, if the poor string of scores continues for Marnus and McSweeney.

India and Australia will now square off in the second Test in Adelaide, beginning December 6. The match will be played under lights.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On