Who is Yash Dhull, captain of the India Under-19 World Cup team?

The All-India Junior Selection Committee, on Sunday, announced a 17-member squad for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup in 2022. They named Yash Dhull as captain; who has now joined Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Ravi Shastri, and Prithvi Shaw, to name a few, in the list of players leading the side in the marquee tournament.

-EXPERIENCED CAPTAIN, IN-FORM BATTER-

The Delhi-born Dhull has had his fair of captaincy in the past. He has the experience of leading Delhi’s U-16, U-19, and India ‘A’ U-19 sides, and the right-hander is often termed as a classy batter.

Dhull, who has also been named the nation's skipper for the 2021 ACC U-19 Asia Cup, has been in superb form lately; scoring 302 runs in 5 games for the DDCA, at a staggering average of 75.50, in the 2021-22 Vinoo Mankad Trophy held in September-October.

-BACKGROUND AND FAMILY STRUGGLES-

Like most players at the top level, Yash's family too had to make certain sacrifices to ensure their child's growth in the sport. In a recent interview, Yash's father, without disclosing the brand, revealed that he worked as an executive with a cosmetic brand and he eventually gave it all up to support his ward's cricket.

“I had to ensure he got the best kit and gear to play from an early age. I gave him the best of English willow bats. He didn’t have just one bat, I kept upgrading them. We had cut down on our expenses. My father was an army man. The pension that he received was used to run the household. Yash would always wonder how we were managing it,” said Yash’s father while speaking to Times Now.

“Anyone who plays at the international level is good enough to learn from. I follow everyone’s game closely. I don’t copy anybody, but everyone is my hero,” said Yash earlier.

The 14th edition of the tournament, slated to begin on January 14 in the West Indies, will see 16 teams competing for the trophy in 48 matches.

India will square off against South Africa on January 15 and then the side will lock horns against Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22.

India squad: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amit Raj Upadhyay, PM Singh Rathore.