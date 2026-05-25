Who will win IPL 2026? Title race down to four teams, but the biggest favourite may not be the most obvious one

Seventy matches. Ten franchises. 58 days of theatre that produced one of the tightest league phases in the Indian Premier League's eighteen-year history. When the dust finally settled on Sunday evening, three teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad - had finished on identical totals of eighteen points. A fourth, Rajasthan Royals, scraped through on sixteen with a victory over the Mumbai Indians on the final matchday. Net Run Rate, that most unforgiving of tiebreakers, separated them into seedings. The architecture of what follows is now set: RCB against GT in Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala on May 26, SRH against RR in the Eliminator at Mullanpur on May 27, with the final scheduled for May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill for the Gujarat Titans, Rajat Patidar for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (AFP, REUTERS)

The question, of course, is who wins it. Consensus opinion rarely satisfies in a format as volatile as T20 cricket. To answer it with any rigour, this analysis draws on the WPA Impact Index - a proprietary player valuation model built by the author - applied to all seventy league-stage matches, producing ball-level win probability metrics, batting and bowling impact scores, and a composite team performance rating across every phase of play. What the numbers reveal is a contest in which each finalist brings a structurally distinct identity, and in which one side's advantages look, on balance, substantially more durable in knockout conditions.

The case for Gujarat Titans Begin with bowling, because in high-stakes T20 cricket, bowling wins tournaments. On that singular axis, the Gujarat Titans are not merely the best side in this playoff field - they are categorically superior to the other three combined. Their attack claimed 102 wickets across the league phase, eighteen more than any other playoff side. Their economy of 9.16 runs per over is the leanest of the four. Their bowling dot-ball percentage of 39.8% - nearly nine percentage points clear of the next team - speaks to an ability to build pressure in sustained passages that no opposition batting lineup can simply plunder through.

The architecture of that attack is what makes it genuinely threatening. Kagiso Rabada leads with 24 wickets at an economy of 9.19 and a dot-ball rate of 44%. Mohammed Siraj, operating with the new ball and at the death, took 17 wickets while conceding at 8.59 and producing a dot-ball percentage of 46%. Rashid Khan provided 19 wickets of wrist-spin control at 8.72. Three bowlers, three disciplines, all operating above the line that separates competence from excellence. Against that, Shubman Gill (616 runs at 161.7 SR), Sai Sudarshan (581 runs), and Jos Buttler (469 runs) ensure the batting is not merely decorative.

The WPA model assigns GT a tournament-win probability of 36% - the highest of the four. Their record against fellow playoff opponents reinforces the case: a win over SRH by 82 runs, over RR by 77 runs, and a second-leg win over RCB. In the second half of the season, Gujarat played three matches against their playoff rivals and won all three. Their average WPA team impact score across the final five league matches was 979 - the highest of any side in the group.