'Whose decision was that? Massive blunder': Sehwag shocked, hammers Gambhir and Co. after LSG's colossal defeat to GT

The Gujarat Titans registered their eighth win of the season in style on Sunday afternoon, beating the Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs in Ahmedabad. The Titans posted a mammoth score of 227/2 in 20 overs and even as the LSG gave the hosts an early scare, racing to 102/1 in the first ten years, the side faltered in the run-chase. Eventually, the Titans managed to restrict the visitors to 171/7. However, one of the decisions by LSG in the game that put many off-guard was to send their batter Deepak Hooda at No.3, following the wicket of Kyle Mayers in the ninth over.

Sehwag bashes Gambhir and co. for the call vs GT(File)

Hooda has struggled for runs in the season, having scored only 53 runs in the first nine matches of the league. However, the Super Giants kept their faith in Hooda despite in-form batters like Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni waiting on the bench. The move didn't work for the Super Giants, as Hooda scored run-a-ball 11 and the momentum soon shifted in GT's favour.

Following the game, former India opener Virender Sehwag expressed his shock at LSG's move, insisting that it was the decision that changed the course of the game. “They were 102/1 after 10 overs. They shouldn't have lost with this much of a margin after that. After that first wicket, I believe an in-form batter should've come; it could be Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya himself, or Ayush Badoni, who scored some very quick runs in the previous game against Chennai. And who came? Hooda?” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“They lost that match at that moment. It was a blunder from LSG. If Nicholas Pooran had come there, the way he plays, he could've probably scored a 20-ball 50 and changed the game. If you need 100 runs in five overs, you are not going to win."

When fellow expert Manoj Tiwary added that Ayush Badoni had also been in good form and could've been promoted in the batting order, Sehwag voiced his support and wondered who in the LSG dugout decided to send Hooda.

“Ayush Badoni scored 21 off 11 balls. If he had arrived at the time, he could've increased the pace of scoring as well. Whose decision was that? Captain? Coach? or the management? Who sent Hooda at 3? It should've been an in-form batter there,” Sehwag said.

