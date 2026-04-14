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Why are KKR and CSK players wearing black armbands for IPL 2026 contest in Chennai?

IPL 2026, CSK vs KKR: Here's why KKR and CSK players are wearing black armbands for the contest at Chepauk. 

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 08:31 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players walked out wearing black armbands for the Indian Premier League (IPL) contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. On the offical broadcast for the game, former India all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri confirmed that the players are wearing black armbands to pay tribute to former India cricketer CD Gopinath, who died last week at 96. He was India's oldest Test cricketer and the second-oldest worldwide, after Australia's Neil Harvey.

Here's why KKR players are wearing black armbands for the contest at Chepauk(PTI)

The toss for the IPL 2026 fixture between KKR and CSK saw Ajinkya Rahane coming out with a black armband. At that time, no official reason was given, but shortly after the game began, the KKR media team also confirmed that the franchise is paying its respect to Gopinath. The game between KKR and CSK at Chepauk saw Rahane winning the toss and opting to bowl.

“KKR players are wearing black armbands during the CSK vs KKR match in Chennai tonight, as a tribute to Mr Gopinath,” the KKR spokesperson confirmed in an official message.

Also Read: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Live Score: Check all updates and scorecard here

After his playing career, he also served as a national selector, including as chairman, and later as manager of the Indian team during the 1979 tour of England. He remained closely associated with the game for decades, earning the respect of players and administrators alike for his understanding of cricket and his understated presence.

Following Gopinath's death, the 95-year old Chandrakant Patankar, who played only one Test against New Zealand at Eden Gardens in 1956, is now India's oldest living Test cricketer.

How did BCCI react to CD Gopinath's death?

Last week, the BCCI issued an official media release, condoling the demise of Gopinath and stating that the news is a big loss for the Indian cricket fraternity.

“Mr C.D. Gopinath belonged to a generation that helped shape Indian cricket in its formative years. Being part of India’s first Test victory is a distinction that will always be remembered,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in an official release.

“He continued to contribute to the game long after his playing days, and his association with Indian cricket remained strong over the years. The BCCI expresses its heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones,” he added.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and CSK vs KKR.
Home / Cricket News / Why are KKR and CSK players wearing black armbands for IPL 2026 contest in Chennai?
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