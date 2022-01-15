'Why are you so rigid? Why so adamant?': Ex-opener tears down on India's batting during South Africa Test series

India's batting let them down during the recently-concluded three-match Test series against South Africa. Even skipper Virat Kohli did not shy away from mentioning it in public. Moreover, numerous pundits have pointed out the same flaw and the latest person to jump on the bandwagon is Aakash Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former India opener Chopra tore down on the management's decision for being “rigid” and sticking with out-of-form batters.

ALSO READ| "This was going to make life very difficult': Ex-PAK captain points out big flaw in India's 'approach' in SA series

"If your batting is misfiring consistently, then why are you so rigid? Why are you so adamant that you will play five bowlers always, along with five batters and Rishabh Pant. Rishabh Pant did score a century in the last innings, but his performance was okay-okay before that.

“Rahane is not scoring runs; Pujara is not scoring runs; Kohli has not scored a century, but still, we play five batters. We are not at all ready to play a sixth batter. I mean this was slight stubbornness that we will do like this only,” explained Chopra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He then spoke about an extra bowling option, saying:

"What happened even after doing this? The total idea of this was that even if your team scores 200-225, you have five bowlers, and you will save that but you could not do that. Eventually, you need runs. When there is help in the pitch, and the opposing side's batting is slightly weak, you don't need five bowlers.

"You can manage with four bowlers and play an extra batter, but the team said they will not play even if Kohli and Rohit are not there. But when you look back, you will feel that the strategy misfired, and you became a bit too stubborn."

After winning the first Test, India lost the next two matches to concede the series 1-2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}