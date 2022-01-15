Home / Cricket / "This was going to make life very difficult': Ex-PAK captain points out big flaw in India's 'approach' in SA series
cricket

"This was going to make life very difficult': Ex-PAK captain points out big flaw in India's 'approach' in SA series

  • The former Pakistan captain pointed out a major flow in India's approach and urged Rahul Dravid and co. to “rethink” on their strategy.
India's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma.(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami celebrate with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma.(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 02:20 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indian team faced a heavy seven-wicket defeat in the series-deciding third Test in Cape Town on Friday. Virat Kohli's men, who had taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, conceded losses in the remaining two games at Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively, as the side's aim to end a winless Test series streak in South Africa crushed again.

India's performances with the bat came under intense scrutiny with captain Virat Kohli insisting that the players lacked “application,” and former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was also critical of the batting lineup. On his official YouTube channel, But said that India need to “rethink” on their approach in the longest format and said that the side relied on players who are out of form.

“India need to rethink their approach. Both form and experience matter. But what we saw in South Africa was that Rahane and Pujara were preferred over in-form players. On seamer-friendly pitches, you are relying on experienced players who are out of form. In addition, you are going in with only five specialist batters. Of the five, there were question marks on the form of at least three players. This was going to make life very difficult, which is exactly what we saw,” Butt said.

The former Pakistan captain also said that the presence of Rohit Sharma, coupled with an in-form Kohli has often shielded the other batters who are otherwise the “weak” links in the team.

“When Rohit Sharma is in the team and when Kohli is in form, they bat so well that they dwarf the weaknesses of the Indian batting. However, here, Rohit was absent due to injury. Kohli is in decent form but is not getting big scores. There was thus greater responsibility on the other batters, but their response was not up to expected standards,” said Butt.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out