Why Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana burst into tears, players turned emotional after Women's T20 World Cup opener win

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty described her side’s long-awaited triumph in the Women's T20 World Cup as an "emotional" milestone, after they defeated Scotland by 16 runs in their opening match in Sharjah on Thursday. The victory marked Bangladesh’s first win in the tournament in over a decade, setting the tone for what Joty believes could be a turning point for women’s cricket in her country. Bangladesh players were visibly emotional after their win in the T20 WC opener(ICC)

Bangladesh posted a modest total of 119-7 in their 20 overs, but their disciplined bowling attack restricted Scotland to 103-7, securing a much-needed victory. Joty, who was playing her 100th T20I, expressed the team's joy, noting how significant this win was for the squad and for Bangladeshi women’s cricket.

“A win after 10 years is very emotional. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said Joty. “No matter how well we play, if we don’t win, it feels meaningless. This victory gives us momentum, and I feel it’s a step towards something bigger."

The win is even more meaningful as Bangladesh originally planned to host the tournament, but widespread political unrest led to the event being moved to the UAE. Despite the disappointment, Joty emphasized the team’s resilience, saying, "We’ve moved on from the heartbreak of not playing in front of our home crowd. We’re fortunate to be here, healthy, and representing our country.”

The win has sparked excitement among fans and supporters back home in Bangladesh, and Joty hopes this win will create the momentum necessary for further success in the tournament.

Scotland’s Saskia Horley, who took 3-13, admitted the defeat was disappointing but praised her team’s spirit, saying, “We’ve made history by being here, and we’ll continue to give our best.”

Bangladesh remains in Sharjah to face England in their next group match, while Scotland, in their first-ever T20 World Cup appearance, will take on the West Indies in Dubai.