Why China exited the Asian Games even before a ball was bowled in women’s cricket

China endured a frustrating start to their Asian Games campaign in women’s cricket, exiting the competition without even getting the chance to take the field. Two days before the official opening ceremony in Japan, their quarter-final against Bangladesh was abandoned due to bad weather, with not a single ball bowled in the match.

Why China’s Asian Games cricket campaign ended before it even began (X Image)

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The game was called off because of a wet outfield at Karogi Sports Park in Nisshin city, Aichi prefecture, with the conditions leaving no possibility of play. The toss also did not take place before the match was abandoned.

With no result possible, Bangladesh advanced to the next stage on the basis of their higher international ranking, bringing China’s campaign to an end without them playing a single delivery in the tournament. The Asian Games cricket Playing Conditions, under Rule 16.10.2 (b), state that in the event of a washout, the higher-ranked side will advance. The rule therefore came into play after the wet outfield prevented any cricket from being played, sending Bangladesh through to the semi-finals and ending China’s campaign without a ball being bowled.

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{{^usCountry}} Bangladesh are currently ranked 10th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, while China are placed much lower at 36th. Their ranking difference proved decisive after the quarter-final was abandoned without a ball being bowled, with Bangladesh advancing to the semi-finals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bangladesh are currently ranked 10th in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings, while China are placed much lower at 36th. Their ranking difference proved decisive after the quarter-final was abandoned without a ball being bowled, with Bangladesh advancing to the semi-finals. {{/usCountry}}

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Bangladesh will face the winner of Friday’s quarter-final between India and Japan in the semi-final on September 20. The other semi-final will see Pakistan take on the winner of the Sri Lanka and Malaysia quarter-final, also scheduled for Friday.

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India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, are the defending champions in women’s cricket at the Asian Games. The competition features only eight teams and begins directly from the quarter-final stage, meaning there is little room for error, especially when weather can have a direct impact on a team’s campaign.

Pakistan escape upset vs Thailand

Meanwhile, the Pakistan-Thailand quarter-final was also affected by poor ground conditions, with the match eventually reduced to 11 overs per side. Thailand, sent in to bat after Pakistan won the toss, posted 91/4, led by wicketkeeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai’s 49 off 38 balls, including seven fours. Pakistan struggled in the chase, losing wickets regularly despite having a modest target to chase. Shawaal Zulfiqar scored 25 while Fatima Sana added 21, but Pakistan’s batting failed to build momentum. Thailand’s off-spinners Onnicha Kamchomphu and Sunida Chaturongrattana played key roles, taking three and two wickets respectively to keep Pakistan under pressure throughout the shortened chase.

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