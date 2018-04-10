Why CSK vs KKR IPL 2018 toss got delayed, a bizarre reason!

The toss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was delayed on Tuesday after the umpires were delayed on their way to the MA Chidambaram stadium, local officials said. (CSK vs KKR LIVE UPDATES)

The match is going ahead with heavy police presence around the stadium due to protesters demanding Cauvery water opposing the game while Tamil Nadu struggles without water for its farmers. (CSK vs KKR SCORES)

Although both teams arrived – Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team reached well in advance – and fans filled the stands, toss was held up. It is supposed to take place 30 minutes before the game at 8 pm.

However, umpires were delayed, reportedly due to protests and traffic on their way. The toss finally took place 15 minutes before scheduled start of the game.