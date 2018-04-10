IPL 2018 live cricket score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, live updates: It is Dhoni vs DK

Chennai Super Kings made a great return to the Indian Premier League with a thrilling one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. However, MS Dhoni’s side will face an emotional moment when they play their first home game in close to three years. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Get live cricket score of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018, MA Chidambaram stadium here (LIVE SCORECARD |LIVE STREAMING INFO)

19:23 hrs IST: For plenty of CSK fans, this will be a roller-coaster ride. Even MS Dhoni, a man who is not known to show his emotions, teared up when asked about the return of CSK back in the tournament. The first match was the curtain-raiser, this match will be special.

19:15 hrs IST: Chennai Super Kings players have been warming-up for a while now; Kolkata Knight Riders, who played on Sunday, have just come into the ground. The MA Chidambaram Stadium is filling up now, and it is a sea of yellow to one side. Three new stands on the opposite still cannot be used as it waits for necessary permissions from the local authorities for a few years now.

18:46 hrs IST: The political protests have chosen their moment to make a noise, but for the cricket fans, there might be no stopping them today as they see the return of Mahi and their team back at Chepauk after close to three years. Today, Whistlepodu will erupt.

18:38 hrs IST: This is the update from the ground: There is police presence outside the Chepauk stadium but there is no sign of trouble anywhere near. a few cops are scattered inside the ground. The Chennai Super Kings players are in the MA Chidambaram stadium.

18:32 hrs IST: A warm welcome to the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.Before a ball has been bowled, there has been plenty of action. The Kaveri protests have intensified and there is a heavy police presence in and around Annasalai, which is a kilometre away from Chepauk.

MS Dhoni’s side was dubbed the ‘Dad’s Army’ as many past stalwarts were bought back in the players’ auction on the team’s return after a two-year ban in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. And few knew what to make of a reshuffled KKR. It was seen as arguably the weakest, and Mitchell Starc’s injury only strengthened that assessment. This despite three of IPL’s original eight – Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab – are still chasing a title.

Upstaging holders Mumbai Indians and RCB respectively will add energy to the CSK-KKR clash, but it is likely to face heat of a different kind. Tamil Nadu political parties and farmers are demanding implementation of the Supreme Court-mandated institutional mechanism for release of Cauvery water by Karnataka and their leaders feel the time is not right for an IPL game in the state.