IPL 2018 live streaming: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where to follow CSK vs KKR live

Chennai Super Kings returned to the Indian Premier League in thrilling style with a one-wicket win over Mumbai Indians while Kolkata Knight Riders began IPL 2018 in grand style with a four-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both teams, who have won the title twice, will be bidding to sustain their winning start. Live streaming of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at MA Chidambaram stadium, is available online. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)

When is Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 10, 2018.

Where will Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

What time will Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST.

Where will be Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/