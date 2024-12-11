'Why do you deserve it?': Warner viciously attacks Glenn Maxwell, says he 'can't keep putting hand up' for Test comeback

David Warner, the former Australia opener, has sharply criticized his teammate Glenn Maxwell’s ambitions to play Test cricket, questioning his commitment to the longer format. Maxwell, who has made a strong name for himself in limited-overs cricket, recently expressed a desire to be part of Australia’s Test squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour in January 2025. However, Warner, now a seasoned voice in the commentary box, has raised concerns about Maxwell's apparent lack of preparation in red-ball cricket. Australia's David Warner, left, and teammate Glenn Maxwell(AP)

Maxwell, 36, has a notable history of success in the sub-continent, and his performances in limited-overs cricket in the region have made him hopeful of securing a spot in Australia’s Test team.

Reflecting on his previous experience, Maxwell had said, “The week or so leading up [to the Sri Lankan Tests in 2022] is probably the most fun I have ever had in practice and training, going into different conditions, working out different strategies and trying to implement them against your own teammates.

“My tactics will be exactly the same as I have played it in Tests in the past, backing my strengths and trying to have a really solid defence and back scoring options around that.”

However, Maxwell’s Test ambitions have raised eyebrows, particularly because his red-ball cricket commitments have been limited in recent years. He was sidelined from Australia’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India in 2023 due to a freak injury at a friend’s birthday party, which only intensified the doubts about his readiness for Test cricket.

With another crucial sub-continent tour ahead, which holds significance for Australia’s World Test Championship hopes, Maxwell remains hopeful for a Test comeback, believing his bowling skills could provide a valuable edge.

Warner criticises Maxwell

However, Warner was quick to dismiss Maxwell’s Test cricket ambitions, saying, “If you’re not being picked for your Shield team, then why do you deserve it? You’ve got to actually want it, to want to play four-day cricket.”

He further elaborated, “Unless he’s putting his hand up, he’s playing all the club cricket stuff and all that, to want to play Test cricket. He in my (opinion), doesn’t deserve that opportunity.”

Warner’s criticism stems from Maxwell’s minimal involvement in the Sheffield Shield, Australia’s premier domestic red-ball competition, where his only appearance this season was for Victoria’s 2nd XI, managing just 24 runs across two innings.

Warner’s harsh words reflect a broader sentiment in Australian cricket that players must earn their spot in the Test side through consistent and dedicated performances in domestic red-ball cricket. “I just don’t think you can keep putting your hand up to say, ‘I want to play just that.’ You know, it’s like me saying I just want to play in Australia, like you’ve gotta be seen to be wanting to do the work grind it out and do that,” Warner added.