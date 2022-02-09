Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Why is Pooran captaining West Indies in place of Pollard in 2nd ODI; whom has KL Rahul replaced in India’s Playing XI
cricket

Why is Pooran captaining West Indies in place of Pollard in 2nd ODI; whom has KL Rahul replaced in India’s Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran is West Indies' stand-in captain for the 2nd ODI against India on Wednesday. 
Rohit Sharma and Nicholas Pooran during the toss. (BCCI)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 01:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

As the cameras panned to the two captains for the toss of the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies, there was one big change spotted. In place of Kieron Pollard, it was Nicholas Pooran who was out as West Indies’ stand-in captain. As Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl, he explained the reason behind Pollard missing out, which also is the only change in their team from the opening ODI on Sunday.

“We will bowl first. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Just one change for us - Odean Smith is in,” said Pooran.

Also Read | India vs West Indies Live Score 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's India asked to bat in Kohli's 100th ODI at home

For India, a returning KL Rahul gets a place in the Playing XI, which means that one of the players from the first game had to make way. While many expected, it would de Deepak Hooda to sit out, surprisingly that wasn’t the case.

"It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us - KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan," India captain Rohit Sharma mentioned.

RELATED STORIES

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): 1 Shai Hope (WK), 2 Brandon King, 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Nicholas Pooran (Captain), 6 Jason Holder, 7 Akeal Hosein, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Odean Smith, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Kemar Roach

India (Playing XI): 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (WK), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nicholas pooran kieron pollard kl rahul india vs west indies
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Valentine's Week 2022
India vs West Indies
Happy Chocolate Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP