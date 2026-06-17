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Why is Nitish Kumar Reddy not playing the second ODI against Afghanistan in Lucknow?

Here's why Nitish Kumar Reddy isn't playing the second ODI against Afghanistan. 

Updated on: Jun 17, 2026 01:28 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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Nitish Kumar Reddy, the 23-year-old all-rounder, wasn't included in Team India's playing XI for the second ODI against Afghanistan at Lucknow on Wednesday. Minutes after the toss was done, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued an update on the fast-bowling all-rounder, saying he was “unavailable” for selection due to a sore left thigh. Reddy is now under the Medical Team's monitoring.

Here's why Nitish Kumar Reddy isn't playing the second ODI against Afghanistan(AFP)

“Update. Mr Nitish Kumar Reddy was unavailable for selection for the second ODI due to a sore left thigh. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” BCCI wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Reddy was one of India's standout performers in the first ODI, which was reduced to 25 overs per side due to rain. He returned with two wickets, including the prized scalp of Rahmullah Gurbaz, who had hit a century.

Also Read: India vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Check live coverage here

On the other hand, the Afghanistan captain said he wanted a better show from his side after the loss in the series opener.

“In the last game we played really well, but we were missing in the partnerships. We just had one good partnership, but after that, we threw away our wickets easily. So that's the reason we didn't finish on the winning side. So hopefully the boys learn from it and come back stronger in today's game,” he said.

“I think our boys have a lot of passion for cricket. And it's the ability and the skills of the players that we are doing well, and hopefully, that we improve day by day. We have three changes. Nabi is sick, he's not feeling well, and Azmat got injured in the practice session. And also Zia Sharifi is not playing,” he added.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami

 
bcci team india afghanistan Nitish Kumar Reddy
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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