Why is Rajat Patidar not playing IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala?

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has been ruled out of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday, with Jitesh Sharma stepping in to lead the side. The game arrives at a critical point in the league stage, with RCB pushing to strengthen their playoff position and PBKS trying to stay alive after a five-match losing run. Patidar had also led RCB to a win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing, a result that lifted them to the top of the table.

Rajat Patidar was hit on the back of the helment during the game against KKR.(PTI)

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Jitesh Sharma said, “Rajat is doing wonderful now, hopefully we will see him in Hyderabad”. His absence will draw extra attention because he had suffered a blow to the back of the helmet from a Kartik Tyagi bouncer in the KKR game, although he had said after that match that he was “fine” and described it as a proper headshot. Notably, Patidar did not travel to Dharamsala with the team.

RCB lose a captain and a middle-order control point

Rajat Patidar’s absence changes more than the captaincy card. He has been one of RCB’s key middle-order batters this season, often carrying the innings through the overs after the powerplay and giving the side a clean bridge between the top order and the finishers. That role becomes harder to replace in a high-pressure away game, especially in Dharamsala, where the pace bowlers can still get movement but the scoring can accelerate quickly once batters settle.

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{{^usCountry}} With Jitesh Sharma taking over as stand-in captain, RCB now need a quick adjustment in both leadership and batting structure. Jitesh brings energy and aggression, but this is still a match where the calls around bowling changes, match-ups and Impact Player timing could shape the result. Patidar’s value to RCB has been in that dual role: he gives them a composed batting presence in the middle overs and a calm hand in decision-making on the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Jitesh Sharma taking over as stand-in captain, RCB now need a quick adjustment in both leadership and batting structure. Jitesh brings energy and aggression, but this is still a match where the calls around bowling changes, match-ups and Impact Player timing could shape the result. Patidar’s value to RCB has been in that dual role: he gives them a composed batting presence in the middle overs and a calm hand in decision-making on the field. {{/usCountry}}

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His absence also increases the burden on Virat Kohli and the rest of the senior batting group. If RCB lose early wickets, the middle order will now have to rebuild without the player who usually anchors that phase. That, in turn, gives PBKS an obvious target. Punjab’s fastest route back into the contest is to attack RCB’s middle overs hard and force a reshaped batting unit to play outside its preferred rhythm.

For RCB, this is not just about missing a name from the XI. It is about losing their captain, one of their most reliable middle-order batters, and a stabilising influence in a match that could have a direct effect on how their playoff run develops.

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