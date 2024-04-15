Why Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are playing each other only once in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings sealed a thrilling 20-run win against Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 207 runs, MI only reached 186/6 in 20 overs despite an unbeaten century by Rohit Sharma. The former MI captain smacked an unbeaten knock of 105* runs off 63 balls. For CSK's bowling department, Matheesha Pathirana took four wickets. Chennai Super Kings wicket-keeper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma greet each other.(PTI)

Initially, half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (69) and Shivam Dube (66*) saw CSK post 206/4 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya took two wickets for Mumbai.

This was also probably MS Dhoni's last IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium, with many feeling that it could be his swansong campaign. Their fixture on Sunday was the only scheduled meeting for them during the league phase. In 2022, when Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants made their IPL debuts, teams were divided into two groups.

Why are MI, CSK facing each other only once in IPL 2024?

MI and CSK are placed in different groups and were scheduled to face each other only once this season. According to the format, each team will play eight matches within their group, both home and away against the other four sides. In addition, each plays four matches against franchises from the other group, either at home or away, with one team taking on the remaining sides twice, both at home and away. The groups and match allocation were determined through a random draw.

Dhoni was also in hot form, coming in to bat in the final over of the first innings and with four deliveries to go, the wicketkeeper-batter smoked Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of sixes and a double.

After the win, CSK are third in the IPL 2024 points table with eight points in three games. They are behind league leaders Rajasthan Royals (10), and second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders (8). Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are fourth with six points.

Lucknow Super Giants are fifth with six points, followed by Gujarat Titans (6) in sixth, Punjab Kings (4) in seventh place. Mumbai Indians are eighth with four points, Delhi Capitals are ninth with four and RCB (2) are bottom of the ten-team standings.