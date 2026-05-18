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Why MS Dhoni’s long-awaited Chepauk return did not lead to IPL 2026 comeback for CSK in SRH game

MS Dhoni was present at the Chepauk Stadium on CSK's matchday for the first time this IPL season

Updated on: May 18, 2026 08:06 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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For the first time in this IPL season, MS Dhoni turned up at a venue on Chennai Super Kings' matchday. And with the long wait at the MA Chidambaram Stadium finally ending, the sighting triggered quite a frenzy. As Dhoni stepped out of the team bus and made his way into the Chepauk stadium, the fans and experts, in unison, could not help but wonder if Monday was finally the day the legend would make his first appearance this season. But captain Ruturaj Gaikwad killed the buzz straightaway at the toss, with a worrying update.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during a practice session ahead of an IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (PTI)

As Dhoni watched from the Chepauk dressing room, Gaikwad silenced the home crowd after Ravi Shastri was compelled to ask the burning question. "He's still here, but he's not fit enough to play this game," he said after opting to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in CSK's final home game this season.

CSK vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026

Why MS Dhoni’s long-awaited Chepauk return did not lead to IPL 2026 comeback?

Dhoni had trained on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he faced throwdowns and spinners for close to 40 minutes before leaving. But that alone could not single-handedly indicate his return for the match against SRH. Dhoni has been fairly regular with his appearances in practice sessions, but they have largely been minimal. The only time he went further than just facing throwdowns was before a match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, where he even kept the wickets in the training session. The frenzy had reached fever pitch after the sighting. But neither did he turn up at the venue on matchday, nor was he part of the playing XI.

CSK fans will keep their fingers crossed, as the team still has one more game remaining in the league stage, against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. And should they qualify, it will leave another possibility for Dhoni to appear.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
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