'Why not?': Joe Root makes explosive start to Day 4 of 1st Ashes Test, 'The freak of world cricket' - Watch

England have made it clear that they won't abandon their aggressive tactics which has rejuvenated their Test team in the first Ashes and Joe Root has been at the forefront of it. Root's century in the first innings of the Test featured a number of extraordinary shot, including a the reverse scoop that has become something of a trademark shot for the former England captain.

Root tried to reverse scoop Cummins off the very first ball of the day.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England were pegged back on Day 3 with the fall of two wickets before the day got washed out. They were leading by just 35 runs overnight with both Root and Ollie Pope on nought. Australia captain Pat Cummins continued his 11th over when the two sides came out and Root started off by attempting the reverse scoop off the very first ball of the day.

He missed that and the ball flew mere inches over off stump. Root then finished off the over with a couple of conventional shots, the second of which helped him take a run. He then defended the first ball of the next over, bowled by Scott Boland, before elegantly placing the second ball between mid-on and midwicket and getting the first boundary of the day. Then Root went for the reverse scoop again and while he didn't quite connect as cleanly as he usually did, the ball flew over the wicketkeeper's head for a six. He repeated that shot off the fourth ball of the over, this time to hit it over the slips for four. "Why not!" said former Australia captain Mel Jones in the commentary box for that shot. “Good morning to the world from Joe Root and good morning to Australia from Joe Root,” said her co-commentator and England batting great Kevin Pietersen. “Not sure I've ever seen that in Test cricket.” Root went from 1 off 11 balls to 19 off 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As one would expect, the explosive start made quite a few ripples on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Root continued along in his merry way even as Pope was cleaned up by a deadly inswinging yorker from Cummins at the other end. He was on 46 off 55 when he missed a ball from Nathan Lyon. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was quick to collect the ball and take off the bails and Root's innings came to an end. While Harry Brook went at a similar run rate to Root, England captain Ben Stokes walked in and decided to drop anchor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON