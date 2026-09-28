Why Pakistan reached Asian Games semis without a ball bowled vs Hong Kong

Former Asian Games bronze medallist Pakistan are in to the semifinals for the third time in history, despite not playing a single ball in the quarterfinal match against Hong Kong on Monday at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin.
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The quarterfinal game between Pakistan and Hong Kong was washed out. Rain was relentless all through the morning in Nisshin, with the outfield already having taken in a lot of water following the overnight showers. After a long wait, the umpires eventually decided that there was no realistic possibility of getting a game in, with even a five-over contest ruled out.
With the match getting abandoned, Pakistan progressed to the semifinals by virtue of their higher ICC T20I ranking. Pakistan are currently sixth, while Hong Kong, who unfortunately missed out on the opportunity to take the field and make an impression, are ranked 24th.
Pakistan won the bronze medal in men's cricket at the 2010 Asian Games after beating Afghanistan. They did not participate in 2014, and suffered a semifinal exit at the hands of Afghanistan, and later went on to lose against Bangladesh in the bronze-medal face-off, which was affected due to rain.
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This was the third straight men's cricket games at the Asian Games that was affected by the weather. The Group A match between Nepal and Japan was abandoned after 15 overs due to rain, with the former scoring 149 for four. The Group B clash between Malaysia and Oman in Nisshin was also abandoned without a toss.
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This was the third straight men's cricket games at the Asian Games that was affected by the weather. The Group A match between Nepal and Japan was abandoned after 15 overs due to rain, with the former scoring 149 for four. The Group B clash between Malaysia and Oman in Nisshin was also abandoned without a toss.
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Rain remains a threat to India's campaign opener, which will be against Afghanistan later this morning. With the possibility of Nisshin witnessing a fourth straight washout, India will go through because of their higher seeding in the ICC T20I rankings.
Incidentally, the last India-Afghanistan face-off at the Asian Games, in the final at the 2022 Hangzhou Games. Afghanistan scored 112/5 in 18.2 overs after being put to bat first. There was no further play was possible due to rain, and India won the gold by virtue of being the higher-seeded team.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.