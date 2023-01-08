'Why you are not talking about Sarfaraz?': Gambhir's 'time to put him in Tests' tweet for Suryakumar sparks huge debate

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir had nothing but absolute praise for premier batter Suryakumar Yadav, who batted like a dream in the recently concluded 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot. Suryakumar-starrer Team India thrashed Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka by 91 runs in the 3rd T20I at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. With the massive win over the Asia Cup holders, Hardik Pandya-led Team India secured the three-match series 2-1 in Rajkot.

Taking to Twitter after Suryakumar played a gem of a knock in the series decider, former India opener Gambhir backed the middle-order batter to feature for the Asian giants in the longest format of the game. "What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper," Gambhir said in his tweet. Gambhir's noteworthy tweet about an on-song Suryakumar soon became the talk of the town on the internet. While some fans extended their support, others questioned Gambhir's viral tweet about Suryakumar.

What a knock @surya_14kumar! Time to put him in test cricket! #SKYscraper pic.twitter.com/tvvoRTXEwp — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 7, 2023

Taking cognisance of Gambhir's tweet, several fans gave Mumbai star Sarfaraz Khan a special mention. Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan recently played a scintillating knock of 162 (220) against Tamil Nadu during the Group B match of the Ranji Trophy at the Brabourne Stadium. "And what about Sarfaraz khan who is scoring centuries in first class in every match?," a Twitter user said. "Why You Are Not Talking About Sarfaraz And other Ranji Players You Already Have Vihari. Please Don't Want Him In Tests And Also Not In ODIs," another fan wrote.

Expected better from you Gauti. Why does he make the team team? What about those who have been scoring runs in Ranji cricket. Sarfaraz for example? Not setting the right example if you pick someone based on white ball form for a completely different game — Arup Ghose (@arup_ghose) January 7, 2023

STOP Worshipping individual 😤 — Rubbbby💃 (@interovert) January 7, 2023

Why You Are Not Talking About Sarfaraz And other Ranji Players You Already Have Vihari

Please Don't Want Him In Tests And Also Not In ODIs — Alfaz Dodiya (@alfaz_dodiya) January 7, 2023

On what basis? Is playing well in t20 is a criteria for test selection?? Then guys like sarfaraz are toiling in ranji for what?! All players need not to be in all formats. Let him be t20 specialist. — shyam sundar (@shyamsundar21) January 7, 2023

Why? He should focus on white ball and win more matches for India 🇮🇳 — Aj (@AjseAj) January 7, 2023

Absolutely disagree . dont spoil his game by burdening him . Next its time for him to concentrate in ODI . His next goal should be ODI world cup . — TheIdealCitizen (@venugopal599) January 7, 2023

Yeah 👍 Surya Kumar can do wonders in Tests too...Fastest century...fastest double ton...will try to chase any target on the last sessions of the test match too!!🎯...will be quite interesting ✍️✍️ — BrahmanVP 🕉️🔱 (@VPtheVEGAN) January 7, 2023

Sarfaraz is still waiting.. Ranji should be valued before we make t20 stars in — Nineeth (@Nineeth18) January 7, 2023

Sky will be finished if he plays test. He should stick to t20s — vinay@Mumbaikar (@vinay_287) January 7, 2023

no, he is fine in t20 and ODI, dont put extra pressure on him...he needs more time to recover. we already have many player who are specially born to play test cricket😀. give chance to Sarfaraz khan,pujara is already got his form — shadab ansari (@shadab1511) January 7, 2023

Talking about the 3rd T20I between India and Sri Lanka, Indian batter Suryakumar smashed his third century in the shortest format of the game. Suryakumar's quick-fire 112* off 51 balls propelled India to 228-5 in the 20-over contest. In reply, Sri Lanka folded for 137 in 16.4 overs as India hammered the visitors by 91 runs to clinch the T20I series at Rajkot. Middle-order batter Suryakumar was named the Player of the Match for his batting masterclass. In-form Suryakumar will also spearhead India's world-class batting lineup in the upcoming One Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI on Tuesday.

I disagree.

Mayank Agarwal’s T20 game is ruined as he was introduced to Test.



Some players are built for T20, let’s not ruin that. — Not A Chappri💬 (@Cutting_Chai___) January 7, 2023

Suryakumar who ended 2022 as the leading run-scorer in T20Is with over 1100 runs and as the top-ranked ICC T20I batter, began 2023 with equal aplomb. He was dismissed cheaply in the series opener in Mumbai but roared back to score a fifty in Pune to now go with another scintillating century - his second in two months.

Gambhir in the past has been highly vocal in his support towards Suryakumar. The former India opener had earlier stated that he wants SKY to bat permanently at No. 3 for India in T20Is, and if possible, even a place above Virat Kohli.

