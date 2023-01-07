Virat Kohli reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's insane century knock in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli reacted after Suryakumar Yadav produced an incredible performance in the third T20I of the series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, scoring an unbeaten 112 off 51 deliveries. Suryakumar's brilliant century steered the Indian team to a strong total of 228/5 in 20 overs; this was Suryakumar's third century in the format, and also the second-fastest by an Indian in T20Is.

Reacting to Suryakumar's knock in the game, Kohli put up a picture of the batter on his Instagram story, adding two fire emojis and two clap emojis. Both players share a healthy camaraderie and have forged key partnerships together for the Indian team across both limited-over formats in 2022.

See Kohli's story for Suryakumar here:

Instagram story by Virat Kohli about Suryakumar Yadav. pic.twitter.com/eNFrcHjGeN — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 7, 2023

Suryakumar toyed with the Sri Lankan bowlers, hitting fours and maximums at will and in his trademark manner all across the ground to notch his third T20I century.

After completing his fifty 26 balls, Surya took only 19 deliveries to reach the 100-run mark. He ended the innings in style, hitting a six and a four off Chamika Karunaratne in the last over. Suryakumar smashed seven fours and nine sixes en route to his century in Rajkot.

Earlier, India had won the toss and opted to bat at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium; the side fielded an unchanged XI for the game. The three-match series is level at 1-1 with India winning the first T20I by 2 runs, while the Sri Lankans making a strong comeback in the second, beating the hosts by 16 runs in Pune.

The T20Is will be followed by a three-match ODI series that will also see a return of India's big three – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul. Rohit will lead the side in the ODI series, with Hardik Pandya being named his deputy.

