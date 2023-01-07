Home / Cricket / Watch: Suryakumar Yadav smashes ridiculous ramp shot, clears fine leg boundary despite rolling over ground in 3rd T20I

cricket
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 09:15 PM IST

In fine form, Suryakumar Yadav ramped Dilshan Madushanka for a six in the 13th over during India's ongoing T20I vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot.

ByHT Sports Desk

Suryakumar Yadav was in stunning form, helping India post 228 for five in 20 overs vs Sri Lanka in 20 overs, in Rajkot on Saturday. He slammed an unbeaten knock of 112 runs off 51 balls, packed with seven fours and nine sixes. Suryakumar showcased his batting ability to its fullest potential, and it was perfectly reflected in a six during the 13th over against Dilshan Madushanka.

Receiving a high full toss in the 13th over, Suryakumar got his head out of the line of danger and then ramped the delivery over short fine leg for a six, and then also falling down on the ground in the process.

Here is a video:

The hosts had a weak start, losing opener Ishan Kishan (1) cheaply. But Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi quickly stabilised India's innings and then the latter's departure saw Suryakumar enter to begin his blitzkreig. Gill managed to register 46 runs off 46 balls, packed with two fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Tripathi hammered 35 runs off 16 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes.

Captain Hardik Pandya once again disappointed with the bat, losing his wicket for four runs off four balls. Meanwhile, Deepak Hooda only could muster four runs off two balls. Tripathi, who was also making his debut, revealed that India would be planning to attack like the previous fixture of the series.

"The new year has been going on well, so let's just carry on. I have been trying to work hard on my batting over the last year or so. I have been finishing well since IPL, and I think I am carrying that confidence now. [On bowling in Rajkot] You have to be clear in the mind, you shouldn't bowl on this surface. As a bowler, you have to be attacking and always go for a wicket. It is important to execute your plans here. The surface doesn't matter. (Series decider) The management has been backing the younger. There is no pressure on the decider. We don't have to put in any extra effort for the decision. Just need to execute our plans", he said.

