WI vs SA: Kagiso Rabada enters an elite list of South African bowlers after getting his 10th five-for in Test cricket

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada on Saturday picked up his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. During the first match against West Indies in St Lucia, Rabada finished with 5-34 for South Africa in the second innings as the hosts won the game by an innings and 63 runs to go 1-0 up in the 2-match series.

After managing just 1 wicket in the first innings, Rabada returned strong in the second and ran through the Windies batting order. With this feat, right-arm quick became the 10th South African bowler to take 10 five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game.

Let’s have a look at South African bowlers with 10 or more 5-wicket hauls in Tests:

List of South African bowlers with most five-wicket hauls

This was Rabada’s first 5-wicket haul against West Indies in Test cricket. He’s now the 7th South African bowler to take a five-for in a Test in the Caribbean. Former pacer Makhaya Ntini is the only South African with multiple Test 5-wicket haul in West Indies.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul smokes Jadeja for a massive six, BCCI shares Day 2 highlights of intra-squad match simulation - Watch video

List of South African pacers with five-fors in West Indies

Interestingly, South Africa have ended up winning 9 out of 10 Tests when Kagiso Rabada takes a 5-wicket haul. His only five-for which came in a defeat was against ENG at Johannesburg in 2016.

ALSO READ | You've to give credit to Rahul Dravid: Warner lauds India's bench strength, says India will be a force to reckoned with

South Africa's fast men were at the fore straight away as they blew West Indies away for just 97 on the first day in St. Lucia. The Proteas took control from there, with Quinton de Kock's 141 not out driving South Africa to 322 all out and a big first-innings lead.

West Indies continued on the third day on 82-4 in its second innings and didn't make it to lunch, although the break was delayed as South Africa closed in on victory.