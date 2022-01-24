'Wicketkeepers make good deputies, never captain': Warne identifies India's future leader, wants him groomed under Rohit

‘Who next after Virat Kohli to take Indian cricket forward?’. This is the biggest question hounding Indian cricket presently. With Kohli stepping down as India’s Test captain in a surprising announcement, the find for its next leader has thrown the BCCI in a quandary. While the first name that pops up is Rohit Sharma, the fact that he is touching 35, already captaining in ODIs and T20Is and is prone to injury, makes him nothing more than a stop-gap arrangement. And this makes finding Kohli’s successor all the more tedious given the highs India had achieved under him.

As much as Kohli has attained as India’s Test captain – Virat is light years ahead of MS Dhoni – he has failed to tick one box, something his predecessor was a boss at – identifying the next leader. For the longest time, Kohli had Rahane, but those hopes have perished following the batter’s massive dip in form. Pujara finds himself almost in the same boat. Ashwin does not play overseas, and KL Rahul… well, doesn’t boast the characteristics of a captain if one is to be honest. In such a scenario, although it’s safe to say that while Rohit is around, he won’t be for long.

The legendary Shane Warne knows a thing or two about identifying talent. Long back in 2008, as captain of the Rajasthan Royals, Warne had predicted many a great thing about ‘rockstar’ Ravindra Jadeja, and 12 years later, it couldn’t have turned out any truer. Which is why it may not be a bad idea to pay attention to Warne’s statement regarding India’s future captain. Unlike a lot of his peers, Warne is not in favour of Rishabh Pant taking up the role and has suggested a rather unique name to take over as India’s next long-term skipper.

“India are very lucky that they have got so many different options and people that could captain the team. For me, Jasprit Bumrah could do it but I think Rohit for the next couple of years and have him (Bumrah) as deputy. I don’t like a wicketkeeper as captain. I think a wicketkeeper makes a good vice-captain and deputies, never captain. So that is how I see it but India have got plenty of options. Rahane would be fantastic but his form just has just slipped a little lately. We saw what a terrific job he did in Australia last season when Virat went home. We know he can do a terrific job in the Test area. He just needs to make sure he is making runs,” Warne told Hindustan Times in an interview arranged by BookMyShow stream, the platform which premiers the Australian great’s much-awaited documentary film ‘Shane’.

The possibility of Bumrah as captain too throws a couple of questions. Although the prospect of captaining India did sound tempting to 28-year-old quick, that he has featured in only two Tests and home and is rested often stand in his way. As compared to him, Pant is a far more reliable option as he has shown with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and the responsibility of captaining may bring an end to his ‘brain-fades’ with the bat. Because let’s face it, Pant has developed a habit of making one go from WOW to HOW in a matter of just one inning. Look at Johannesburg and Cape Town. Boland Park and then Newlands again… time and again Pant has excited, and infuriated fans.

However, if it were up to Warne, he would change nothing about him, because after all, that is what makes Pant unique. To have two Aussie greats – Warne and Ricky Ponting – raging over your exploits is no mean task.

“Do not change. Do not change, Rishabh Pant. He is my favourite cricketer. Let him keep playing the way he plays. The only statement I would say to Rishabh Pant… ‘All he needs to ask himself all the time is… what does the team need me to do right now? He asks himself that question and he will play the right way. Look, I hope no one changes Rishabh Pant. Just play the way you play because he is exciting and he is great to watch. I love him,” Warne said.

Outside of cricket, Warne spoke about his recently-released documentary film, which was released on January 15, 2022. ‘Shane’ comprises details even Warne’s book did not capture, including never-seen-before footages, stories circling in and around the Australian change room and his time at the Indian Premier League. Warne revealed the pandemic gave him the opportunity to spin a docu-series on his glittering cricketing career and hopes people have a ball watching it.

“First of all, I had plenty of offers. With the pandemic, there was a time for reflection where everyone sort of looked back on their life, and Melbourne being the most locked down city in the world, I had plenty of time to talk with my kids and they wanted to know so much and ask me so many questions about my career. So I took up the opportunity and I am blown away with the feedback I have had. Everyone seems to have loved this film, enjoy it. And I hope it gives an insight into me,” he said.

“This film contains footage that you’ve never seen before, I’ve never talked about before. There is a good 10-minute section on the IPL. And there are a lot of things in this film that people have never heard about, spoken of or seen.”

