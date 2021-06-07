'They have a fantastic attack': Williamson wary of depth in Virat Kohli-led India's bowling unit ahead of WTC final

Still, 11 days to go but the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Virat Kohli-led Team India and Kane Williamson's New Zealand continues to remain a topic of hot discussion among fans and in the cricket fraternity.

Though the summit clash is still a few days away, as it begins on June 18 in Southampton, the anticipation and excitement around are on a steep rise. Be it former or present cricketers, or experts, everyone is talking about the grand finale. And why not? After all, it will bring down the curtains on a tournament that lasted for over two years.

The latest person to present his views on the same is none other than the Black Caps captain, who lauded India's bowling attack. Right-handed Williamson, while speaking to icc.com, remarked that the bowling attack of the current World No. 1 Test team is well-balanced and is likely to pose a stern challenge to the Kiwis batting line-up. That's not it; India have got the depth and talent in both their spin and pace departments.

"They have got a fantastic attack. Brilliant, obviously a brilliant side. Throughout we have seen the depth they have as well, certainly saw that in Australia as well.

"A lot of strengths in their fast bowling and spin department. So yeah, a brilliant side, ranked right up the top, which is fair enough and an exciting opportunity for us to be involved in the final taking on the best," explained Williamson.

The clash will also see two of the best modern-day batsmen in the world go head-to-head. A battle between captains Kohli and Williamson will be mouth-watering and the latter is looking forward to the challenge.

"Over the years, we have played against each other in so many different levels and competitions and have known each other fairly well. So, it will be quite cool walking out there, doing the toss and having a bit of contact in the first Test Championship Final."

The New Zealand skipper feels a sense of pride and excitement in his team being one of the finalists of the first-ever World Test Championship final.

"It is exciting. We are looking forward to that when we are taking on the top-ranked side in the world. We know how strong they are and the depth they have. So exciting to be playing against each other at a neutral venue."

The maiden WTC final will be played at the Rose Bowl. India will then lock horns with England in a five-match Test series.