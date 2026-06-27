‘Will cherish it for rest of my life’: Rajasthan-born Jai Moondra on cloud nine after stunning India on Ireland debut

When Jai Moondra was born in 1997 in Tonk, Rajasthan, who would have thought that he would be the slayer of the Indian cricket team one day? Yes, Moondra is now an Irish player and on Friday evening, he made his international debut and guess what? Off his first delivery, he sent the seasoned Sanju Samson back. Later in the match, he picked up the wicket of Shivam Dube and made things worse for Team India. His figures of 2/25 went a long way towards Ireland beating India for the first time in cricket history.

Jai Moondra moved to Ireland in 2021 to study!(Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

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The 29-year-old left-arm medium pacer was understandably proud of his achievement. "It was a big stage for me, for my family and my team members, they were all rooting for me, so all I can do is keep calm and keep doing what I have been doing because it's kept me levelling up," said Moondra after the match.

Also Read: Sanju Samson urged to be ‘careful’ after poor outing against Ireland in Belfast: ‘Sooryavanshi breathing down your neck’

"I was feeling excitement at the same time. Testing myself against India and getting a first-ball wicket, I was trying not to be overwhelmed because we still had nine wickets to go.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is a dream come true to get on to an international platform and play against India. It's something special, a class feeling," he added. Moondra is grateful! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is a dream come true to get on to an international platform and play against India. It's something special, a class feeling," he added. Moondra is grateful! {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} India have traditionally struggled against left-arm pacers, from Wasim Akram to Chaminda Vaas to Shaheen Shah Afridi (in his early years), they all have tested India not a little at different times. Moondra could be the new addition to that list. He moved to Ireland in 2021 to study electronics and communication. Clearly, he had cricketing talent, which he honed in a foreign country before officially becoming its citizen. Moondra had a bit of the rub of the green too. For if Josh Little was not injured, he would not have been in the team. He was grateful to have been given the opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India have traditionally struggled against left-arm pacers, from Wasim Akram to Chaminda Vaas to Shaheen Shah Afridi (in his early years), they all have tested India not a little at different times. Moondra could be the new addition to that list. He moved to Ireland in 2021 to study electronics and communication. Clearly, he had cricketing talent, which he honed in a foreign country before officially becoming its citizen. Moondra had a bit of the rub of the green too. For if Josh Little was not injured, he would not have been in the team. He was grateful to have been given the opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

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"Cricket Ireland gave me the opportunity. I'm really fortunate for that. It's nothing more than doing the duty. I'm just doing what I have been doing. It is still sinking in, but it is a small step in a big ladder, and hopefully there's more to come," he said.

Chasing 183 to win, the world champions, if truth be told, were never really in the chase and were bowled out for 148 in the 19th over. Except for Abhishek Sharma, who scored 50 off 20 balls, the Indian batsmen struggled in the alien conditions of Stormont, Belfast. Moondra played a massive part in it. He said he will cherish his debut for the rest of his life.

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