Will Ishan retain his spot? Rohit tasked with massive batting order decision - India predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs WI

India will be pleased with their routine win over the West Indies in the first match of their series in Bridgetown on Thursday. With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will want to understand which combinations work best for the team.

Ishan Kishan of India hits a six during 1st ODI vs West Indies(AFP)

A clinical bowling performance, from the spinners in particular, let the team shuffle the batting order and give time in the middle to batters who would usually come in lower down the order. Whether India decide to use this key ODI series as an opportunity to prepare their players or to understand how they want to lineup in the tournament is up for debate. But with only the Asia Cup and the ODI series against Australia left before the World Cup, the time to get a solid structure to the team is approaching for the team’s leadership.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill look certain to open the batting, while Virat Kohli will come in at 3. While Gill’s form overseas has been a small matter of concern, he will be trusted to deliver in subcontinental conditions in both the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Number 4 is an interesting spot, with Shreyas Iyer the favourite to start in that role but unavailable on this tour. Amongst the squad present, Sanju Samson might be the best fit for the role, and his exclusion in the first ODI was surprising for many, given his solid numbers in national colours. However, Team India made a statement with Ishan Kishan playing ahead of Samson in the first game; and if the management indeed wants Ishan to be the second-choice keeper once Rahul comes back, it has to play the youngster at Rahul's role – no.5.

Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles in ODIs continue, but he might be seen as a potential finisher with Rishabh Pant most likely unavailable for the World Cup. This could see Hardik Pandya and potentially even Ravindra Jadeja promoted above him, allowing SKY to do what he does best in the shortest format of the game for India.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav was at their devastating best in the first ODI, and should retain their roles. It will be interesting to see whether Axar Patel gets the nod ahead of Shardul Thakur: while Axar might be the third spinning option in the subcontinent, having the benefit of Shardul’s overs of pace could be significant in this series.

Umran Malik and Mukesh Kumar will likely continue to occupy the two main seamer roles, with that being a small contest to decide who the backup seamer would likely be in the World Cup 15. India will want to begin seeing Umran in particular show his best on the international stage.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI predicted XI:

Openers Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill

Middle-order Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

