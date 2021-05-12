Will Mohammad Amir apply for British citizenship to play in the IPL? Pakistan pacer gives interesting reply

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who retired from all formats of cricket at the age of 28, opened up on his plans regarding applying for British Citizenship which may make him eligible to play in the Indian Premier League. Players from Pakistan are not allowed to play in the IPL due to tense political relations between the two countries.

But Amir, who is currently settled in the UK with his family, can participate in the lucrative T20 league if he holds British citizenship, exactly how Azhar Mahmood was able to participate in the IPL.

In a recent interview, the former Pakistan bowler was asked if he plans to do so in the future.

"At the moment I’ve been granted indefinite leave to remain in the United Kingdom. I’m enjoying my cricket these days and plan to play for another 6 or 7 years so let’s see how things go," Amir told Pakpassion.net.

"My children will grow up in England and receive their education there so no doubt I will be spending a fair amount of time there," he further replied.

"At the moment, I've not really thought about the other possibilities and opportunities available and how things will turn out when I receive British citizenship in the future," Amir further added.

Meanwhile, the 14th edition of Indian Premier League 2021 was cancelled after several people were tested positive for the Covid-19 virus inside the tournament's bio-bubble.