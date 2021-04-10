'No wonder IPL logo is secretly designed after AB de Villiers': Twitter hails special ABD knock vs MI in IPL 2021 opener

Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers returned to 22 yards with a match-winning 27-ball 48 knock. ABD, who last played competitive cricket in the last season of IPL in the UAE, seemed to pick up where he left off in 2020 as the world of Twitter was full of praise for the batsman.

The 37-year-old came in to bat in the 13th over, when RCB were 98/3, needing 62 runs to win from 45 balls. The former Proteas batsman smashed 4 fours and 2 sixes, striking at a blistering rate of 177.78, to bail his team out of jail and put them in a commanding position.

Even though he was run-out in the last over, when RCB needed just two more runs for victory, he had set-up a good enough platform for Harshal Patel to hit the winning runs off the last ball.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and sent Mumbai Indians into bat. Chris Lynn (49), Suryakumar Yadav (31), and Ishan Kishan (28) helped Mumbai post 159/9 in 20 overs. The defending champions would have scored a lot more had it not been for an exceptional death-bowling action by Siraj and Harshal Patel. Patel picked up a five-wicket haul, first bowler to do against MI in the IPL, and shifted the momentum into his team's favour.

MI play Kolkata Knight Riders next, while RCB take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.