Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Will present great picture of Afghanistan in T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi
cricket

Will present great picture of Afghanistan in T20 World Cup: Mohammad Nabi

Nabi said he along with the Afghanistan cricket team will present a great picture of the nation in the showpiece event.
ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
File photo of Mohammad Nabi.(AP/File)

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi on Friday welcomed the decision of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to appoint him as the captain of the side for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Nabi was named Afghanistan captain after skipper Rashid Khan stepped down from the role on Thursday.

Nabi said he along with the Afghanistan cricket team will present a great picture of the nation in the showpiece event.

"At this critical stage, I admire the decision of ACB for the announcement of leading the National Cricket Team in T20 Format. InshaAllah together we will present a great picture of the Nation in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Nabi tweeted in the early hours of Friday.

Rashid decided to step down from captaincy after the spinner claimed that his "consent" was not obtained before announcing the squad for ICC men's T20 World Cup slated to be played in UAE and Oman.

ACB on Thursday announced the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Minutes after the announcement, Rashid said the selection committee and ACB didn't obtain his consent for the team.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | ‘Whoever was behind the move, it's a masterstroke’: Former Pak captain backs Dhoni’s appointment as Team India's mentor

"As the captain and responsible person for the nation, I reserve the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and ACB has not obtained my consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media," Rashid said in a statement on Twitter.

"I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately. It's Always my proud playing for Afghanistan," he added.

Afghanistan T20 Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen ul Haq, Hamid Hassan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Dawlat Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmed

Reserves: Afsar Zazai, Farid Ahmed Malik

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammad nabi t20 world cup afghanistan cricket board
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘If he'd a long rhythmical run-up, batsmen wouldn't find it as difficult’

‘He’ll make the most runs for India in this encounter’: Aakash Chopra

‘Sudden resignation of Misbah, Waqar not ideal situation’: Shadab Khan
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP