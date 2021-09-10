‘Whoever was behind the move, it's a masterstroke’: Former Pak captain backs Dhoni’s appointment as Team India's mentor

BCCI's decision to include MS Dhoni as team India's mentor for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman is being hailed as a masterstroke by fans and experts. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is Salman Butt.

The former Pakistan captain lauded the board's decision to bring Dhoni onboard as he believes that Dhoni's presence will inspire the team a lot. He added that Dhoni has dealt with pressure and that he has played a massive role in "developing India's current mindset."

“MS Dhoni has dealt with pressure and is someone who has won a lot for his country. Dhoni played a major role in developing India’s current mindset. Under him, India have won the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup as well. So, his presence will inspire the team a lot. When teams find themselves in difficult situations, such players can be of great help. Whoever was behind the move, it is a masterstroke," Butt said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ | 'I'm praying there's no clash between Dhoni and Shastri': Gavaskar on BCCI' decision to appoint MSD as mentor for T20 WC

Citing players surrounding the former Indian captain after IPL matches, Butt added that the mentorship role is one that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Dhoni has already been playing.

“When an IPL match ends, we have often seen players from both sides, including seniors, gathering around him and chatting with him. Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will definitely be a cushion for the players when they find themselves under pressure or in unknown situations.”

ALSO READ | WATCH: USA's Jaskaran Malhotra smashes 6 sixes in an over; joins Yuvraj, Gibbs, Pollard in elite list

Dhoni's association with the Indian team will make a comeback after two years. The 40-year-old last played for India during the 2019 World Cup semifinal, which India lost. A year later on August 15, 2020, Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket through an Instagram post. Since then, Dhoni has been leading CSK in the IPL.