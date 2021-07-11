Wimbledon 2021: India head coach Ravi Shastri attends Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini final

India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday attended the 2021 Wimbledon final between 19-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and seventh-seed Matteo Berrettini. Djokovic, who reached the final after defeating Swiss star Denis Shapovalov in straight sets in the semifinal, is eyeing his record-equalling 20th Grand Slam.

Shastri took to Twitter to showcase his excitement for the contest that is currently going on in London.

Wimbledon Final, Djokovic vs Berrettini - LIVE!

"Going to be an unreal experience courtside. Let's play @DjokerNole v @MattBerrettini #Wimbledon," The India head coach Shastri wrote on Twitter.

The Indian cricket team led by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri is currently in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. India reached England in June for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand which the Kohli-led team lost by 8 wickets.

England are currently playing a limited-overs series against Pakistan and have already taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. England had to announce last-minute changes to the team with several players and staff members testing positive for Covid-19 last week.