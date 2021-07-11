Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score: First set begins, Djokovic serving first
Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score.
Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score.(HT Collage)
Live

Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score: First set begins, Djokovic serving first

  • Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: History is on the line for both players; while Djokovic is eying a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, Berrettini is vying for his first. Follow Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 06:40 PM IST

Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: It's all come down to the final showdown of Wimbledon 2021 and both the finalists have a chance to create history. For Djokovic, it is an opportunity to win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. On the other hand, and on the same day Italy take on England in the Euro 2020 final, Italian Matteo Berrettini can become the first person from the country to win a Wimbledon title. Who will it be?

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:38 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Berrettini- 1st set begins

    AND WE ARE UNDERWAY! DJOKOVIC SERVING FIRST. IT'S 0-0 AND LET'S PLAY


    Marija Cicak is the chair umpire. Tom Cruise also in the house

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:34 PM IST

    DJOKOVIC TO SERVE FIRST

    Time for the toss. Chair umpire explains the usual. Matteo calls heads and he wins. Djokovic will serve first. Now they pose for the photos.

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:31 PM IST

    OUTH THEY COME!

    As is the ritual, the higher seeded player comes out second. What must be going through Berrettini's mind. This is going to be intense.

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:30 PM IST

    Here is Djokovic

    Djokovic makes his way up and here come the players

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:29 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score:

    Alright. We see Matteo Berrettini waiting to make his way out.

    Yet to get visuals on Djokovic

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:27 PM IST

    Anytime now

    The crowd is set. They are all seated. Ball kids are in place. Chair umpire in place.

    Just awaiting the arrival of the players.

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:26 PM IST

    Mega Sunday continues

    First, we had the Copa America final

    Then, we had the Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor fight

    Now, it's time for the Wimbledon finals

    Later on, a few streets from the All England Club, we will have the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST

    Less than 5 minutes away from the encounter

    Are you ready?

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST

    Djokovic Grand Slam record

    Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:14 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 TOURNAMENT STATISTICS- Matteo Berrettini

    Aces: 101

    Break Points won: 28

    First-serve receiving points won-118

    First-serve points won: 82%

    Second-serve points won: 61%

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:11 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2021 TOURNAMENT STATISTICS- Novak Djokovic

    Aces: 63

    Break Points won: 26

    First-serve receiving points won- 111

    First-serve points won: 85%

    Second-serve points won: 57%

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:08 PM IST

    Berrettini's Road to the final

    ->First Round: beat Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6,6-4,6-0

    ->Second Round: beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3,6-4,7-6

    ->Third Round: beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4,6-4,6-4

    ->Fourth Round: beat Ilya Ivashka 6-4,6-3,6-1

    ->Quarterfinals: beat Felix-Auger Aliassime 6-3,5-7,7-5,6-3

    ->Semifinals: beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3,6-0,6-7,6-4

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST

    Djokovic's Road to the final

    ->First Round: beat Jack Draper 4-6,6-1,6-2,6-2

    ->Second Round: beat Kevin Andeson 6-3,6-3,6-3

    ->Third Round: beat Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6

    ->Fourth Round: beat Cristian Garin 6-4,6-2,6-4

    ->Quarterfinals: beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3,6-4,6-4

    ->Semifinals: beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-5, 7-5

  • JUL 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Berrettini head-to-head record

    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (2-0)

    Serbian great Novak Djokovic currently leads their head-to-head record with two wins. Incidentally, the two players have met each other on the Tour only twice and this third meeting, is going to be their biggest yet.

    Last two meetings (year/result/tournament)

    2021 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-3,6-2,5-7,7-5 6-1 7-5 in the Quarterfinals of the French Open

    2019 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-2,6-1 in the group stage of the 2019 ATP Finals.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:59 PM IST

    The final piece of the puzzle

    6) Longest final but ever-lasting pain for some (5-1)

    Fours and 57 minutes was the duration of the 2019 Wimbledon final, the longest in the history of the tournament. Roger Federer has a couple of match points and yet, Djokovic rose to his fifth title with a 7-6,1-6,7-6,4-6,13-12 triumph. Federer was denied a 21st, while Djokovic coasted to his 16th. Since then, Federer has not managed to reach a Slam final.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST

    Wondering what happened next?

    4) 2015- Two in a row (3-1)

    2015 final mirrored that of 2014, with the Serbian once again getting the better of Federer to bag his third Wimbledon title. In a match that lasted close to three hours, top-seed Djokovic won 7-6,6-7,6-4,6-3. This was their third meeting in a Grand Slam final at the time and the victory helped Djokovic level their head-to-head battle at 20 wins apiece.

    5) 2018- Anderson no match for Djokovic (4-1)

    South African Kevin Anderson had played a mammoth semifinal against John Isner two days before the final. He eventually won 7-6,6-7,6-7,6-4,26-24 in a mind-boggling encounter that lasted for more than six-and-a-half hours. As expected, that last-4 battle took everything out Anderson, hence clearing the road for Djokovic to lift his fourth title at the All England Club. The Serb won 6-2,6-2,7-6

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:52 PM IST

    Nole at Wimbledon finals results continued

    2) 2013- Not way past the local legend (1-1)

    During his second Wimbledon title clash in 2013, Djokovic went down to Great Britain's Andy Murray. After three hours and nine minutes, Murray won 6-4,7-5,6-4 and it was a significant part of their rivalry as it was their fourth meeting at the time.

    3) 2014- Comeback in grand fashion (2-1)

    As it turns out, that was the only defeat Djokovic faced in Wimbledon finals as he bounced back from a straight-set thrashing to beat Federer in a five-set thriller. After three hours and 56 minutes, he downed the Swiss Maestro 6-7,6-4,7-6,5-7,6-4

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:49 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score: Nole in finals here

    2011- First Wimbledon final, the first title (1-0)

    The Serbian beat the then-defending champion Rafael Nadal 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3 in the final to lift his maiden Wimbledon title. That was also his third Grand Slam title, having won the 2008 and 2011 Australian Open.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:47 PM IST

    Djokovic record at Wimbledon finals

    Djokovic is appearing in his seventh Wimbledon final.

    He currently enjoys a 5-1 win-loss record.

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST

    Current Grand Slam titles tally

    We might have a massive change in the tally should Djokovic win today.

    Current leaderboard.


    Roger Federer - 20 titles

    Rafael Nadal- 20 titles

    Novak Djokovic- 19 titles

    Pete Sampras- 14 titles

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score: What's at stake?

    For Novak Djokovic, it's all about joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the podium of the all-time Grand Slam titles list. They are at 20. He's at 19!

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST

    BIG, BIG DAY!

    Right, then! It's all come down to this final game of Wimbledon. So far, we have seen some mouth-watering encounters and some major upsets along the way. This is the day they all fight for and in the singles category, only two players can reach here. This year, it's Djokovic vs Berrettini

  • JUL 11, 2021 05:19 PM IST

    Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score

    Hello and Welcome! The big day of Wimbledon 2021 is here and it is going to be an absolute cracker. History is on the line for both players; while Novak Djokovic is eying a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, Matteo Berrettini is vying for his first-ever. He will also become the first Italian to win Wimbledon. Who is it going to be? Strap yourselves in, folks, and let's find out.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon novak djokovic matteo berrettini
19 years and counting, the complete timeline of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam domination.(HT Collage)
19 years and counting, the complete timeline of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam domination.(HT Collage)
tennis

19 years and counting, timeline of Djokovic, Federer, Nadal's GS domination

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have enjoyed success like no others; let's take a look at just how, these men have made the sport their own by dominating all the four Grand Slams: The Australian Open, the French Open, the Wimbledon, and the US Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wimbledon 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic's win-loss history and track record in Wimbledon finals.(TWITTER)
Wimbledon 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic's win-loss history and track record in Wimbledon finals.(TWITTER)
tennis

Wimbledon: Djokovic's win-loss history and track record in Wimbledon finals

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Serbian great Novak Djokovic will feature in his seventh Wimbledon final on Sunday when he takes on Matteo Berrettini. Before the final begins, let's take a look at how Djokovic has fared in the Wimbledon finals in the past.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samir Banerjee.(Twitter)
Samir Banerjee.(Twitter)
tennis

Indian-American Samir Banerjee storms into Wimbledon's junior men's final

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Banerjee then brought his A-game to the court and he ended up winning the match, entering the finals of Wimbledon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon final.(Reuters)
Novak Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in Wimbledon final.(Reuters)
tennis

Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Djokovic vs Berrettini: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: The online streaming of the Wimbledon 2021 Final match between Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.