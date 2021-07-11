Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score: First set begins, Djokovic serving first
- Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: History is on the line for both players; while Djokovic is eying a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, Berrettini is vying for his first. Follow Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score.
Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final Live Score: It's all come down to the final showdown of Wimbledon 2021 and both the finalists have a chance to create history. For Djokovic, it is an opportunity to win a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and join Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. On the other hand, and on the same day Italy take on England in the Euro 2020 final, Italian Matteo Berrettini can become the first person from the country to win a Wimbledon title. Who will it be?
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Djokovic vs Berrettini- 1st set begins
AND WE ARE UNDERWAY! DJOKOVIC SERVING FIRST. IT'S 0-0 AND LET'S PLAY
Marija Cicak is the chair umpire. Tom Cruise also in the house
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:34 PM IST
DJOKOVIC TO SERVE FIRST
Time for the toss. Chair umpire explains the usual. Matteo calls heads and he wins. Djokovic will serve first. Now they pose for the photos.
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:31 PM IST
OUTH THEY COME!
As is the ritual, the higher seeded player comes out second. What must be going through Berrettini's mind. This is going to be intense.
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Here is Djokovic
Djokovic makes his way up and here come the players
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score:
Alright. We see Matteo Berrettini waiting to make his way out.
Yet to get visuals on Djokovic
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Anytime now
The crowd is set. They are all seated. Ball kids are in place. Chair umpire in place.
Just awaiting the arrival of the players.
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Mega Sunday continues
First, we had the Copa America final
Then, we had the Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor fight
Now, it's time for the Wimbledon finals
Later on, a few streets from the All England Club, we will have the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England.
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Less than 5 minutes away from the encounter
Are you ready?
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:18 PM IST
Djokovic Grand Slam record
Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Wimbledon 2021 TOURNAMENT STATISTICS- Matteo Berrettini
Aces: 101
Break Points won: 28
First-serve receiving points won-118
First-serve points won: 82%
Second-serve points won: 61%
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:11 PM IST
Wimbledon 2021 TOURNAMENT STATISTICS- Novak Djokovic
Aces: 63
Break Points won: 26
First-serve receiving points won- 111
First-serve points won: 85%
Second-serve points won: 57%
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Berrettini's Road to the final
->First Round: beat Guido Pella 6-4, 3-6,6-4,6-0
->Second Round: beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3,6-4,7-6
->Third Round: beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4,6-4,6-4
->Fourth Round: beat Ilya Ivashka 6-4,6-3,6-1
->Quarterfinals: beat Felix-Auger Aliassime 6-3,5-7,7-5,6-3
->Semifinals: beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-3,6-0,6-7,6-4
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Djokovic's Road to the final
->First Round: beat Jack Draper 4-6,6-1,6-2,6-2
->Second Round: beat Kevin Andeson 6-3,6-3,6-3
->Third Round: beat Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6
->Fourth Round: beat Cristian Garin 6-4,6-2,6-4
->Quarterfinals: beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3,6-4,6-4
->Semifinals: beat Denis Shapovalov 7-6, 7-5, 7-5
-
JUL 11, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Djokovic vs Berrettini head-to-head record
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD (2-0)
Serbian great Novak Djokovic currently leads their head-to-head record with two wins. Incidentally, the two players have met each other on the Tour only twice and this third meeting, is going to be their biggest yet.
Last two meetings (year/result/tournament)
2021 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-3,6-2,5-7,7-5 6-1 7-5 in the Quarterfinals of the French Open
2019 Djokovic def. Berrettini 6-2,6-1 in the group stage of the 2019 ATP Finals.
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:59 PM IST
The final piece of the puzzle
6) Longest final but ever-lasting pain for some (5-1)
Fours and 57 minutes was the duration of the 2019 Wimbledon final, the longest in the history of the tournament. Roger Federer has a couple of match points and yet, Djokovic rose to his fifth title with a 7-6,1-6,7-6,4-6,13-12 triumph. Federer was denied a 21st, while Djokovic coasted to his 16th. Since then, Federer has not managed to reach a Slam final.
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Wondering what happened next?
4) 2015- Two in a row (3-1)
2015 final mirrored that of 2014, with the Serbian once again getting the better of Federer to bag his third Wimbledon title. In a match that lasted close to three hours, top-seed Djokovic won 7-6,6-7,6-4,6-3. This was their third meeting in a Grand Slam final at the time and the victory helped Djokovic level their head-to-head battle at 20 wins apiece.
5) 2018- Anderson no match for Djokovic (4-1)
South African Kevin Anderson had played a mammoth semifinal against John Isner two days before the final. He eventually won 7-6,6-7,6-7,6-4,26-24 in a mind-boggling encounter that lasted for more than six-and-a-half hours. As expected, that last-4 battle took everything out Anderson, hence clearing the road for Djokovic to lift his fourth title at the All England Club. The Serb won 6-2,6-2,7-6
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Nole at Wimbledon finals results continued
2) 2013- Not way past the local legend (1-1)
During his second Wimbledon title clash in 2013, Djokovic went down to Great Britain's Andy Murray. After three hours and nine minutes, Murray won 6-4,7-5,6-4 and it was a significant part of their rivalry as it was their fourth meeting at the time.
3) 2014- Comeback in grand fashion (2-1)
As it turns out, that was the only defeat Djokovic faced in Wimbledon finals as he bounced back from a straight-set thrashing to beat Federer in a five-set thriller. After three hours and 56 minutes, he downed the Swiss Maestro 6-7,6-4,7-6,5-7,6-4
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score: Nole in finals here
2011- First Wimbledon final, the first title (1-0)
The Serbian beat the then-defending champion Rafael Nadal 6–4, 6–1, 1–6, 6–3 in the final to lift his maiden Wimbledon title. That was also his third Grand Slam title, having won the 2008 and 2011 Australian Open.
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:47 PM IST
Djokovic record at Wimbledon finals
Djokovic is appearing in his seventh Wimbledon final.
He currently enjoys a 5-1 win-loss record.
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Current Grand Slam titles tally
We might have a massive change in the tally should Djokovic win today.
Current leaderboard.
Roger Federer - 20 titles
Rafael Nadal- 20 titles
Novak Djokovic- 19 titles
Pete Sampras- 14 titles
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Live Score: What's at stake?
For Novak Djokovic, it's all about joining Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on the podium of the all-time Grand Slam titles list. They are at 20. He's at 19!
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:29 PM IST
BIG, BIG DAY!
Right, then! It's all come down to this final game of Wimbledon. So far, we have seen some mouth-watering encounters and some major upsets along the way. This is the day they all fight for and in the singles category, only two players can reach here. This year, it's Djokovic vs Berrettini
-
JUL 11, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Final Live Score
Hello and Welcome! The big day of Wimbledon 2021 is here and it is going to be an absolute cracker. History is on the line for both players; while Novak Djokovic is eying a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, Matteo Berrettini is vying for his first-ever. He will also become the first Italian to win Wimbledon. Who is it going to be? Strap yourselves in, folks, and let's find out.
Get our daily newsletter
19 years and counting, timeline of Djokovic, Federer, Nadal's GS domination
- Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have enjoyed success like no others; let's take a look at just how, these men have made the sport their own by dominating all the four Grand Slams: The Australian Open, the French Open, the Wimbledon, and the US Open.
Wimbledon: Djokovic's win-loss history and track record in Wimbledon finals
- Serbian great Novak Djokovic will feature in his seventh Wimbledon final on Sunday when he takes on Matteo Berrettini. Before the final begins, let's take a look at how Djokovic has fared in the Wimbledon finals in the past.
Indian-American Samir Banerjee storms into Wimbledon's junior men's final
Wimbledon 2021 Live Streaming Djokovic vs Berrettini: When and where to watch
- Novak Djokovic Vs Matteo Berrettini Wimbledon 2021 Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: The online streaming of the Wimbledon 2021 Final match between Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.