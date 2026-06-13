Winchester’s tribute to Tiger Pataudi with a tinge of irony

It was as salubrious a setting as could be imagined. A sunny Saturday in the green and pleasant south downs of England. At Winchester College, a public school founded in 1382, the institution honoured one of its celebrated old boys – Nawab Mansur Ali Khan of Pataudi, popularly known as Tiger, one of India’s greatest cricket captains. Saif Ali Khan at the unveiling with the plaque in the background. (HT)

It was what is in the school’s calendar Wykeham Day or a commemoration of the first cricket match played between Winchester and another ancient school Eton 200 years ago.

At a solemn ceremony in the school’s cricket pavilion, Bill Holland, a member of the governing body, invited a sizeable audience to view a plaque in memory of Tiger, who still holds the record for the highest aggregate of runs in a season in the annals of Winchester.

In his speech, Holland quoted the great West Indian all-rounder Sir Garry Sobers about Tiger, ‘He was so good that he might have changed the Don’s (Don Bradman’s) records.’

At the same function, was also uncovered a plaque of Douglas Jardine, another old boy who was controversial but successful as England’s captain. There was a tinge of irony about this, since Jardine and Tiger’s father Nawab Iftikhar Ali Khan of Pataudi had famously fallen out during the infamous ‘bodyline’ series in Australia in 1932-33.

However, if there was an undercurrent of needle between the two families present – Tiger’s son Bollywood filmstar Saif Ali Khan was in attendance – this was by no means evident. It was all civility and courtesy.

Jardine was born in Malabar Hill, Bombay, now Mumbai, to Scottish parents Malcolm Jardine, a barrister, and Alison Moir. He entered Winchester in 1914. Playing for the school in his final year in 1919 he accumulated 997 runs at an average of 66.46.

Success in that era of competition between the top boarding schools was a launch pad for being lapped up by premier universities, first-class counties, not to mention in the ‘Gentlemen’s team – or the upper-class ‘amateurs’ – versus the ‘Players’ or working class ‘professionals’, who played for money. A class distinction which existed in English cricket until it was abolished in 1963.

Jardine made his debut for England against the touring West Indies in 1928. Three years later, he was appointed captain for the tests against New Zealand. He was retained as skipper for challenging 1932-33 tour of Australia.

The mountain England needed to overcome was Bradman’s insatiable appetite for runs. There was, though, a perception among English pundits that Bradman was occasionally vulnerable to rising deliveries on rain-affected pitches – those being the days of uncovered wickets. Jardine saw film footage of Bradman batting in a test at London’s The Oval in 1930. He perceived discomfort despite the Aussie run machine posting an innings of 232.

Jardine told Nottinghamshire county fast bowlers, Harold Larwood and Bill Voce, Bradman was weak against bowling directed at leg stump and that he could be contained with this line of attack. And asked if they could bowl accurately on leg stump and make the ball rear to the batsmen’s chest. The bowlers said they could. Thus was sealed what notoriously became labelled as ‘leg theory’ or bodyline bowling.

In 1932, Iftikhar Ali Khan, nicknamed Pat, registered a masterly 165 turning out for the Gentlemen against the Players, which clinched a place for him on the subsequent winter’s tour. He made his maiden test appearance in the 1st test at Sydney; indeed marked it with a hundred. But he was overlooked for the remainder of the series. Jardine dropped him because Pat objected to the bodyline methods and refused to field in the leg trap. Jardine acidly remarked, ‘I see his Highness is a conscientious objector!’

The Wisden Cricket Almanack described the series as ‘probably the most controversial tour in history’. Vitriolic telegrams criss-crossed between the Australian Cricket Board (ACB) and the Marylebone Cricket Club, then the administrators of the game in England. The governor of South Australia, Alexander Hore-Ruthven, expressed concern to the British secretary of State for dominion affairs, James Henry Thomas, that there could be a significant impact on trade between the two countries. Thereafter, the Australian prime minister, Joseph Lyons, spoke to the ACB, who withdrew its allegation about ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’ by the English side.

The following winter, Jardine returned to India as England’s helmsman in the first official test series to be held in the subcontinent. Indeed, the opening encounter took place at the city of his birth, at the Bombay Gymkhana, which the visitors won by nine wickets, with Jardine scoring 60 in the only innings he batted.

Iftikhar Ali Khan died of a heart attack while playing polo in Delhi on Tiger’s 11th birthday 5 January 1952. Two years later he was sent to Winchester. In his four years wearing the colours of the school’s First XI (known as Lords), he compiled 2,956 runs. He played his first match at age 14 against New College, Oxford, scoring 44 not out. In 1957, he took the MCC to the cleaners with a quite classy knock of 124 not out. The next summer he came up against a Sussex XI. His school magazine The Wykehamist wrote, ‘Pataudi turned what was already a good innings into a veritable whirlwind of powerful hitting. He could do no wrong. In one over he hit D. C. S. Compton (the England star) for 20 runs, while Compton stood applauding with the rest.’ He obtained an unbeaten 100.

In his final year, when he also led the team, he broke Jardine’s 40-year record by scoring 1,068 runs in a season with an average of 71.20. This included a 120 out of 204 for nine at the expense of Sussex. If Tiger derived a silent satisfaction with his feat, he never publicly expressed it. Jardine had passed away the previous year.

While still at Winchester, he at age 16 made his first-class debut for Sussex, where distinguished Indian-origin England test players, the legendary Kumar Sri Ranjitsinhji, the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, presently Jamnagar, and his nephew Kumar Sri Duleepsinhji, had preceded him.

He was prolific at Oxford, too, where he hit a hundred against Cambridge and became the first Indian to captain the university. In 1961, he punished the Yorkshire attack, which included the fiery Freddie Trueman at the peak of his prowess and his England colleagues Ray Illingworth and Don Wilson, for a century in each innings, thereby confirming an extraordinary talent. He was on course to break his father’s run feast at the university when tragedy struck. He met with a car accident at Hove in Sussex that resulted in a permanent impairment in his right eye. A sliver of glass pierced his right eye. After surgery, he was given a contact lens for the affected eye.

Tiger was then a smoker. He told me that after discharge from hospital, he reached for a lighter lying on a table, but couldn’t pick it up. He was experiencing a double vision of everything about six inches apart. He had gone for the outer object, which transpired to be the false image. So when it came to resuming cricket, he in due course took off his lens, covered his right eye with his cap and began playing the inner ball with one eye.

He confided to me the India selectors never enquired about the seriousness of his injury, nor did the Board of Control for Cricket in India ask him to undergo an eye test. He reckoned he would never have worn the India blazer had they done so. In less than six months after the accident, he made his test debut against a touring England side. In his third outing at Chennai, then Madras, he hammered a hundred. He was asked as to when he decided he could play test cricket after his injury. Always a man with a laconic sense of humour, he reputedly replied, ‘When I first saw the English bowling.’

It was incredible that Tiger ever played test cricket. England batsman Colin Milburn with a similar handicap never did. Tiger in tests was, admittedly, more circumspect than his dashing younger self. His impediment notwithstanding, he remained one of the most electrifying fielders of his generation. Saba Karim the Indian wicket-keeper who endured career-ending damage to his eye is reported to have asked Tiger how long it took him to recover. Tiger is said to have replied, ‘I never recovered.’

Anything express fast was unfortunately too quick for him – as his performance in the West Indies in 1962 testified. Yet, his essays of 144 at Headingley, Leeds and 75 and 85 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1967 underlined an innate acumen. Ian Chappell, standing at slip, gasped in admiration as Tiger with one eye and one leg (for he was hors de combat with the other having torn a muscle) put the Aussie bowlers spearheaded by Graham McKenzie to the sword.

As captain of India, he banished parochialism, brought in a sense of purpose and an emphasis fielding – all of which were hitherto absent. As he grew into the job, he evolved in tactical brilliance as his final series against the West Indies in 1974-75 epitomised.

It’s a matter for conjecture as to how good he would have been without the misfortune of curtailed eyesight. In his book Tiger’s Tale he poignantly wrote, ‘A fellow with just one good eye and a bit has to settle for something less than the perfection he once sought.’ Undoubtedly, India’s lost genius in the flannelled sport!