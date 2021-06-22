Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Windies docked 6 WTC points for slow over-rate in 2nd Test against South Africa
cricket

Windies docked 6 WTC points for slow over-rate in 2nd Test against South Africa

West Indies have been fined 60 per cent of their match fee and penalised six ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test in St Lucia.
ANI |
UPDATED ON JUN 22, 2021 09:06 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite(REUTERS)

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kraigg Brathwaite's side was ruled to be three overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

ALSO READ| Test series win against Windies result of work done behind the scenes: Boucher

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," a statement from ICC read.

According to ICC, in addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions, a side is penalised two points for each over short.

Consequently, six WTC points have been deducted from the West Indies' points total.

Brathwaite pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

West Indies lost the second Test against South Africa by 158 runs on Monday and as a result, the hosts suffered a series sweep. In the entire series, the hosts failed to register a score of more than 200 even once.

