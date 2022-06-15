'Winning couple of matches not enough. I don't deserve to be in Indian team's probables' list right now': Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag perhaps would be the first one to admit that he has hogged the limelight far too often for the wrong reasons in the recently-concluded IPL. The Rajasthan Royals' young all-rounder has been the centre point of social media debates multiple times during IPL 2022. Sometimes it was because of an argument with an experienced opponent player, sometimes it was his out-of-the-box celebrations or his reaction toward the umpire - Parag somehow or the other managed to draw the attention. With bat and ball, however, his performance has not been satisfactory. Despite playing all 17 matches for RR in this IPL, Parag managed to score just 183 runs with an unbeaten 56 being his best.

RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara and captain Sanju Samson have shown immense faith in the talent that Parag possess but the Assam cricketer hasn't managed to set the stage on fire yet. And he knows that. Parag said he doesn't "deserve" to be on the Indian team probables' list as he hasn't been able to win matches for his side consistently enough.

"Winning matches (for my team)... I did that in a couple of matches but that’s not enough," Parag told Sports Tak when asked what he thinks will take him close to fulfilling his India dream.

“If I can win six-seven matches for my team in a tournament only then I will be in the reckoning. Right now, even I won’t feel good if my name comes up in the probables (list) for the Indian team. I don’t deserve it right now. In the coming season, my confidence will rise if I can guide my team to more victories," he added.

Parag, who was a member of India's 2018 U19 World Cup-winning squad, said he wants to "own the 6-7 spot" and achieve success at that position like legendary India cricketer MS Dhoni.

“Definitely happy with my batting position. I am not happy with the way I have batted though. I want to own that 6-7 spot. If you look around, only MS Dhoni’s name will come to your mind as someone who has established the role of a finisher. I approaching that, trying to learn and hopefully will be able to implement all my experience from next year onwards," he said.

The 20-year-old has set his sights on the next domestic season. “Again, I have to get ready for the domestic season. Having one or two good seasons doesn’t matter. You have to be consistently performing in the domestic circuit, then IPL and then able to play for India. Target is to have a good domestic season and in IPL," he said.

