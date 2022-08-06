'Wish I had done that a little earlier in my career, but...': Karthik reveals adding new dimension to his game

Dinesh Karthik has been enjoying the finisher's role ever since he made a return to the national set-up. At 37, the wicketkeeper-batter has been providing the late impetus to the Indian innings, making a strong case for the upcoming World T20 in Australia. He hit a breezy 41 not out off just 19 deliveries and was instrumental in India's win over West Indies in the first Twenty20 of the ongoing series. Also Read | 'Look after your cricket, don't tell us what to do, don't interfere': Gavaskar tears apart England, Australia

At present, Karthik has a defined role, having revelled in his new batting task in the final few overs of the 20-over format. He may have found the right recipe but Karthik said he did not work a lot on his 'power-hitting' in the early phase of his career.

Karthik made his debut for India way back in 2004 but has had a stop-start journey at the highest level. He was also a part of the side that won the inaugural World T20 in 2007 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

“Power hitting. That is something I have worked on a lot. I wish I had done that a little earlier in my career. But, for the moment, it’s going good," said Karthik before the fourth Twenty20 against the Caribbean side.

Karthik also heaped praise on the current team management and talked about repaying the faith that the skipper and coach have put in him. “Extremely happy (with the backing). This is what I have aimed for all my life. And for the captain and coach to show so much belief in me, it is only fair that I repay the faith back by giving good performances, which will help the team, in many ways, cross the line," he added.

Karthik saw a seven-year stretch from 2010 to 2017 that didn't give him a single Twenty20 game. Cut to the present, he is among the top players who are expected to headline the World T20, beginning in October.

“Players are given the opportunity to fail. It’s very important to give players the opportunity to fail and then move on to the next player. In India right now, there are so many players. But here you get value for what you have achieved over a period of time. That is something that needs to be respected with this coaching staff.”

India are currently leading the five-match series 2-1 and a win in the fourth game will seal the assignment.

