With 200 in sight, Bhuvi continues to make an impact

LUCKNOW Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the most dependable fast bowlers in IPL history, and his record since his 2011 debut reflects both skill and longevity. With 198 wickets in the league, he stands among the most successful pacers the tournament has produced, built on swing, control, and calm execution under pressure. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Royal Challengers Bengaluru teammates. (HT)

Kumar, who shot into the limelight after getting Sachin Tendulkar out on a duck in the Ranji Trophy final at Hyderabad in 2008-09, entered the IPL as a young seamer with a simple but deadly craft: moving the new ball both ways and staying disciplined at the death.

Across his long stint, especially with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he became the kind of bowler captains trusted in the first over, middle overs, and final spell alike. His value was not only in taking wickets but also in building pressure through dot balls, which made him central to Hyderabad’s bowling plans for years.

Meerut’s Kumar needs just two more wickets to reach the unique milestone of 200 wickets in the cash-rich league when his side and defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore begin their campaign on March 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on their home turf..

Kumar’s early IPL years were about promise, but he quickly turned that promise into production. What separated him from many other Indian pacers was his ability to adapt to different phases of the innings without losing control. He was never reliant on raw pace; instead, he used seam position, wrist control, and subtle changes of length to force mistakes. That skill set made him effective against both right-handers and left-handers, in powerplays as well as at the end.

Kumar’s best seasons show why he is a complete T20 bowler. He picked up wickets regularly, kept his economy in a respectable range, and often handled tough overs when the match was on the line. In a format where bowlers are usually punished, his consistency stood out because he rarely drifted into chaos. Even when batting line-ups became more aggressive and flatter pitches made life harder for bowlers, he stayed relevant by relying on discipline rather than gimmicks.

One of the biggest markers of his IPL career has been longevity. Staying effective from 2011 through the modern era of power-hitting is no small achievement, and Kumar managed it through fitness, skill adjustment, and game awareness. He evolved from a new-ball specialist into a bowler who could also be trusted to close innings with yorkers and cutters and that evolution is a key reason his wicket tally kept climbing year after year.

Kumar’s mantra for success is simple: “The way I have approached myself in the last few years, personally, I will say that I never make any goals... I just keep going match by match...Whatever comes my way, I will accept it,” he was quoted as saying after RCB won their maiden title last season.

In fact, Kumar’s contribution to Sunrisers Hyderabad has been especially important. He became the face of their bowling attack for a long stretch, setting the tone for the team’s identity: disciplined, tactical, and difficult to score against. For many seasons, his presence alone gave SRH a sense of control in matches that might otherwise have slipped away. He was also a leading Indian pacer in the league, showing that Indian fast bowlers could dominate a format once seen as more favorable to express pace and big hitters.

If IPL history is measured not just by totals but by impact, Kumar’s case is strong. He has been a wicket-taker, a pressure-builder, and a bowler who made his craft last across more than a decade. The 198 wickets tell one part of the story, but the fuller picture is of a pacer who stayed effective in changing conditions and remained one of the league’s most reliable bowling assets.

“Consistency has been his success in the game. I never saw him missing even a single training session in the early days of our cricket in Meerut,” said former Team India pacer Praveen Kumar, who also hails from Meerut.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Praveen learnt the basics of swing bowling while training at the Victoria Park Ground in Meerut. “Winning two Purple Caps in IPL history isn’t easy and his consistency is amazing. It’s a learning for the younger generation in the game,” said Praveen Kumar on Thursday.

“He (BK) has maintained his consistency in the shortest format of the game and I feel he has many years left to play,” said Praveen Kumar, adding, “I pray for his success in the new season too and I always treat him like my younger brother.”